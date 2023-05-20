Martin Amis, British novelist, dies at 73

Martin Amis, the British author best known for his so-called trilogy of novels Money: A Suicide Note, London Fields, and The Information, has died. He was 73.

His wife, Isabel Fonseca, told The New York Times that Amis died Friday at his home in Lake Worth, Fla., following a battle with esophageal cancer. It is the same illness that killed his close friend and fellow author Christopher Hitchens, which Amis addressed in his 2020 novel, Inside Story.

Over the course of his career, Amis published more than 30 works of fiction and nonfiction alongside several essay collections, short stories, screenplays, and a 2000 memoir titled Experience. His most famous works were his London trilogy, a series of separate stories taking place within the city that were united by their humorous, dark, and gritty tone and subject matter.

Martin Amis

Agf/Shutterstock Martin Amis

"What I've tried to do is to create a high style to describe low things: the whole world of fast food, sex shows, nude mags," Amis told The New York Times in 1985. "I'm often accused of concentrating on the pungent, rebarbative side of life in my books, but I feel I'm rather sentimental about it. Anyone who reads the tabloid papers will rub up against much greater horrors than I describe."

Amis' novels also served as inspiration for several films, including 1989's The Rachel Papers, 2000's Dead Babies, 2018's Out of the Blue, and The Zone of Interest, which premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival last night. He also penned the screenplay for the 1980 movie Saturn 3 starring Kirk Douglas, which later served as the inspiration for Money: A Suicide Note.

In a review of Inside Story, EW critic Leah Greenblatt described Amis' 2020 novel as "a giant octopus of a book spritzing out regular inky puffs of lit-world gossip, historical digressions, romantic confessions, and vintage score-settling, with footnotes."

"His great Martin-y mind is still a thing to marvel at, all the clever wordplay and synaptic leaps," she wrote, "but it's the tender, ordinary moments — watching old movies with a gently addled Bellow, eating Tex-Mex near the Houston hospital where 'Hitch' spent his last days — that stay."

