Martial Spirit Odyssey Announces Mint Pass Launch

Website: https://martialspiritodyssey.io

Discord: https://discord.gg/CSqXqS9mV4

MSO NFTs - a WAGMI Philosophy

Funded and built in collaboration with combat sports, NFTs & next-gen game fans who trust and share democratic and decentralized values, MSO is a spokesperson Metaverse proposing an online AR/VR multiplayer fighting game with full playable 3D NFTs.

Each NFT holder will be a stakeholder of MSO Metaverse and will have the ability to choose the direction that this project will take over the coming years, with a single voice voting system, according to rules defined and accepted by all participants in the project.

As soon as the NFTs are released (first drop on Q1 2022), and MSO ecosystem is in motion, significant incentive protocols will be introduced, in a spirit of a fair launch, for early access to Mint Pass and NFT holders.

Early MINT PASS holders (drop on February 7th, 2022, at fixed price of 0.2 ETH) will become part of MSO’s founding community, helping the project come to fruition, whilst securing a spot on all upcoming drops’ Green Lists. As "OGs" of MSO forever, they will receive further utility such as expected Game theory, incentives, airdrops, exclusives and collaborations with other communities and projects.

MSO NFTs - More than Collectibles

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, connected TV, with MSO full 3D NFTs, people can play or train in different ways.

With MSO Arcade Game, a new generation of spectacular fighting games, everyone can challenge players from all over the world and create combat tournaments. With MSO Training Game, players can train themselves in VR & Connected TV to increase their avatars skills and techniques.

MSO NFTs are triple A quality oriented (Art, Asset, Adventure) designed by CGI artists, with numerous rarity factors allowing holders and gamers a wide range of profits sources, and unique phygital experiences.

MSO community can earn more revenues by staking MSO Characters (All four drops in 2022). As MSO Metaverse will include an in-game marketplace system, allowing players to buy, sell, lend/borrow and auction items with each other. This is a great way for the players to employ monetization and turn their valuable time/skills into a money generating opportunity for themselves.

MSO Partners

Numerous athletes from a wide variety of martial arts and combat sports have already joined MSO Metaverse as well as iconic brands.

About MSO - A Combination of Experts.

Experienced Entrepreneurs: Serial entrepreneurs and experts from the industry with a proven track record in sports, software development, blockchain solutions and marketing.

Rudy Jonstomp, founder, is a martial arts entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience: combat events organization, combat sports pro equipment designer, online media...

Bemersive company is co-founder of MSO, since the very beginning. Thanks to their strong experience, these French pioneers in Metaverse industry are building the world of MSO and guarantees high end quality in terms of creative production, 3d technologies and business strategy.

Boris Jonstomp is a high level athlete titled in several disciplines: Kick boxing, Full contact, MMA, Wrestling, BJJ black belt. He's a pioneer in Vale tudo and MMA and was part of the first French MMA team. He is currently a professional coach working for several titled champions in the largest combat sports organizations.

SolidAnim Studio is convinced that the future of virtual production will be real time. Its engineers and artists work daily to propose new innovative solutions in the production sector, solutions that already made their proofs.

