Martial arts instructor accused for 4th time of molesting students, Florida cops say

A martial arts instructor is accused for the fourth time of inappropriate sexual conduct with students, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

Multiple students have come forward to accuse Daniel Medina-Alvarez, 57, owner of Medina Martial Arts Studio in Riverview, of inappropriately touching them, according to a Feb. 16 post on the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Medina-Alvarez was arrested on Feb. 14, according to Hillsborough County jail records.

He faces three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim between the ages of 12 and 15, according to Hillsborough County Court records.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the alleged misconduct occurred during classes or outside of classes. A spokesperson also declined to say how many victims have come forward.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement that he believes there may be more victims.

“I encourage parents to talk to their children,” the statement says. “If your child was a student at this martial arts studio, please have a conversation with them about this.”

Medina-Alvarez has three other open cases in Hillsborough County Court involving similar allegations.

Medina-Alvarez faces one count of lewd or lascivious molestation from 2018, one count of lewd or lascivious molestation stemming from a 2017 accused offense, one count of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years old and eight counts of lewd or lascivious molestation from 2017, and 10 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation from 2016, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to all of the counts.

Attorneys for Medina-Alvarez did not immediately respond to requests for comment from McClatchy News on Feb. 17.

A message left at Medina Martial Arts was not returned.

“I’m disgusted, this man abused his position as a trusted instructor to prey on innocent victims,” Chronister said. “This suspect knowingly and intentionally victimized his students time and time again. We are working to get these victims and their families peace of mind, justice, and the help or services they might need.”

Medina-Alvarez was released on $22,500 bond, according to Hillsborough County Jail records.

Medina Martial Arts opened in 2014, according to the business’s Yelp profile. “Daniel M.,” who is listed as the business owner, describes it as a “traditional martial arts school teaching Tae Kwon Do and Combat Aikijitsu,” the business description reads. The school also offers pickup from multiple area elementary schools, according to the description.

Riverview is about 15 miles southeast of Tampa.

