Marti Cifuentes: New QPR boss - 'I'm not here to judge... we start from zero'

Marti Cifuentes previously helped Swedish side Hammarby qualify for this season's Europa Conference League

Queens Park Rangers' new manager Marti Cifuentes says he is "not here to judge" the poor form of players under previous boss Gareth Ainsworth.

The Spaniard was appointed on Monday following the sacking of Ainsworth, who lost his last six Championship games.

Cifuentes' first match is Saturday's trip to Rotherham, with both sides struggling in the bottom three.

"This is my fourth time taking a team in the middle of the season. I know that there is no time," he said.

The 41-year-old joined the club from Swedish side Hammarby and has also previously managed in Denmark, Norway and Spain.

"I want to learn, to develop, to get better and I know that English football will help me," Cifuentes told BBC Radio London.

QPR have won just two out of 14 league games this season and their goal difference of -16 is the worst in the division.

"I'm not here to judge what has been done before. We start from zero," Cifuentes added.

"It's the law of football, when a manager leaves, the new one has an opportunity to change things and give everybody a fresh start.

"From the first day they called me, it was a clear idea - not only about the big challenge we have ahead of us, but looking as well in the long term.

"What we are going to try to build here is respect and identity that this club had in the past. Now it is my job to make this puzzle work."

Cifuentes' charges will face a Rotherham team who have won one of their last eight Championship matches, but are unbeaten in their last four home league games against QPR.