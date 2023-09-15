Martha’s Table continues to offer food, fellowship in challenging times

Chatter was in the air in the parish hall of Aurora's St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on Thursday afternoon as more than a dozen members of the community finished up their meals.

As they tidied up their spaces at the table, they returned to pick up their conversations where they left off. For them, it was as much about food as it was about fellowship.

Such is every Thursday from September to summer at Martha’s Table, a well-utilized meal program held at St. Andrew’s under the auspices of Welcoming Arms, a group of church communities in Aurora who have come together to provide support programs for neighbours in need.

Next year, Martha’s Table will mark its 20th season serving Aurora residents, and as they head towards this milestone, they are doing so in the face of an unprecedented affordability crisis, which has made the cost of living more difficult for just about everybody.

They do so with a small but dedicated group of volunteers, many of whom have been involved with Martha’s Table since its inception in 2004.

They have seen the needs ebb, flow and evolve, but what hasn’t changed is their passion.

“We haven’t changed much in our outlook and philosophy from when Helen Dawn was here,” says Martha’s Table team lead Anne Neuman of the late founder of Martha’s Table. “When Helen first brought this up, she said, ‘We’ve just got to start something.’ We had a few Sundays when men arrived at the church and you could tell they were hungry, needed something to eat, and we had a coffee hour after the service of just toast and tea. Somebody found an egg in the kitchen and fried it up fast and Helen said, ‘That’s why we need to do something for the people in Town.’”

After they “did something” about it and Martha’s Table began to take shape, they found in the first few months it was mostly patronized by members of the church community, but demand continued to climb well beyond St. Andrew’s.

The demand has continued unabated, particularly during the height of the global pandemic, and it has continued to grow under the umbrella of Welcoming Arms, which helps coordinate volunteers, donations and finances.

Martha’s Table is the second meal program now under the auspices of Welcoming Arms. On Wednesday evenings, the organization runs the Welcome Table dinner program. A dine-in program in the “before times,” they have operated as something of a drive-thru service since the outset of the global pandemic, but is set to resume indoor service this week.

Martha’s Table was first to return to in-person seating, beginning their 2023-2024 season just before the September 7 lunch hour.

This late morning to late afternoon service is just one area that sets Martha’s Table apart from Welcome Table.

“Welcome Table tends to get families because it is in the evenings, father is home, mother is home, and they go to Welcome Table,” Neuman explains, noting that rather than families, Martha’s Table tends to attract individuals, particularly seniors who are looking for fellowship. “The food is good in both places [but what we heard during COVID] was they used this time for speaking with friends, they were missing that fellowship time when they were stuck at home.

“I’m here at 7 a.m. on Thursdays because I need to get the garbage and recycling out. When visitors come in, we talk about what soups and sandwiches they want for next week. This week it was egg, salmon and chicken; next week it will either be egg, tuna and roast beef, depending on what the prices in the stores – and we’re very cognizant of the pricing.”

Welcoming Arms lead Doug Steele says 20 per cent of the people who attend Martha’s Table meals are there for the fellowship with the rest people who are “struggling.”

“We’re there for both,” says Steele. “We’re a Christian ministry and we’re here to support them with fellowship as well as food. We’re always looking for more volunteers. We don’t get any kind of government funding and we rely on grassroots funding and contributions from the churches we do outreach for.

“Martha’s Table runs a great program with a dedicated, wonderful crew there, but we could expand operation with donations – including treats, like home-baked cookies, which are always appreciated.”

For more information about Martha's Table, as well as Welcoming Arms programs such as Welcome Table, Bridging the Gap, and Giving Garden, visit welcomingarms.ca.

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran