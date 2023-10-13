Martha Stewart's Super-Sparkly Silver Dress Had the Highest Slit

Take notes, everyone.

Martha Stewart is no stranger to sizzling — whether it's in the kitchen or on her Instagram feed. Her latest post, however, proves that the reigning queen of thirst traps (sorry to anyone else who thinks they hold a candle to the one and only Martha Stewart) knows how to party. Ahead of attending the Hudson River Park Friends 25th Anniversary Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers last night, Stewart showed off her Andrew Yu dress, which featured a long, scarf neckline and a super-high slit. Of course, Stewart amped up the fun with all-over sequins and shiny silver heels.

"Fun to dress up every now and then. @49andrewyu designed and made my silver dress," she wrote alongside the two photos, which also showed her big, blown-out hair and long, dangling earrings. "It's so versatile! Photographed by my makeup artist @daisybeautytoye."

According to the event's official website, guests were encouraged to wear "silver anniversary accents" to celebrate the organization's 25 years of dedication to improving NYC's Hudson River Park. Like Beyoncé's decree earlier this year to have her fans to wear silver, it seems like the Hudson River Park Friends convinced attendees to get in formation and celebrate in style.

Stewart has embraced her newfound sex symbol status, bringing that smolder off her grid and into the pages of Sports Illustrated.

In May, explained to People that she looked at it as a chance to challenge herself.

"It's important to stand up to challenges, whether they're beauty challenges or intellectual challenges, even philanthropic challenges," she said at the time. "To be able to stand up and do it — to me — is so fun! And this is accomplishing something that not everybody would accomplish."



