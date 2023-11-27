Martha Stewart's Guacamole Goes Against The Grain With Hard-Boiled Eggs

Martha Stewart smiling - John Lamparski/Getty Images

Martha Stewart's guacamole may not be for everyone, that is unless you embrace the Ted Lasso philosophy of always being curious. Stewart took to TikTok to share that she adds hard-boiled eggs to her otherwise normal guac recipe. The trailblazing businesswoman demonstrated her recipe on the social media platform, using four to five soft, ripe avocados, which she dumped into a mortar that was large enough to hold a cat. She also uses lime juice, cilantro, onion, jalapeño, and tomatoes.

However, at the very end of the video, Stewart chopped up a hard-boiled egg and added it to the mix, and TikTokers were not necessarily impressed. One commenter summed up the overall vibe, of her fans writing, "No eggs in guacamole!" But before you move on and give this recipe a hard pass, you may want to think again because hard-boiled eggs in guacamole are not as farfetched as you might think.

Guac Inspiration

Guacamole and pineapple and cucumbers - Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

Most of us are accustomed to the tried and true Mexican guacamole which doesn't include eggs; however, the culinary curious might be happy to learn that Stewart is always ahead of the curve, and adding hard-boiled eggs to a guac is part of Salvadoran culture. This simple ingredient transforms this dip into something special. The yolks add a creamy element while the cooked egg whites give your traditional guac a hearty texture that can be quite delicious with your tortilla chips or tucked inside your black bean and rice burrito. To make it a truly authentic Salvadoran guacamole, you may even want to sprinkle a little queso fresco over it.

If you are feeling inspired and really want to grab a page from Stewart, get creative and consider adding other ingredients. A little chopped pineapple, apple, or pomegranate can really change up and sweeten the taste of your classic guacamole recipe for the better. Or opt for a little bacon or charred corn the next time you start mashing up those avocados.

