Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $12 Skin-Illuminating Product

Plus, the bronzer her makeup artist "can't live without."

PHOTO: RUVEN AFANADOR

On Monday morning, Martha Stewart broke the internet. When Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced its highly anticipated 2023 cover models — including the likes of Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader — and all anyone could talk about was the woman who once taught us how to throw devine dinner parties and how she glowed on the cover. Yes, in part because of her age — at 81, Stewart is officially the magazine’s oldest cover model. But it also had to do with her radiant, all-over glow.

Laying on the sand in an oversized hat, posing in front of horses passing through the ocean, and splashing around in a metallic one-piece, Stewart simply shined. And according to her makeup artist Daisy Toye — who shared behind-the-scenes secrets with People — the two were able to achieve that radiance with a product that’s currently on sale at Amazon.

Toye shared that the two use L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion “everyday,” saying, “I probably go through a tube every week.” She explained that “it's how [Martha] gets that dewy look, like she just got a facial,” adding, “I'm obsessed with it.”

At Amazon, the Lumi Glotion is available in four shades designed to enhance your natural skin and add a subtle glow. And while the illuminating tint adds an immediate glow-from-within look, the formulation — which includes glycerin and shea butter — provides all-day hydration for long-term radiance.

The tinted, luminizing lotion boasts more than 16,500 five-star ratings at Amazon, where shoppers swear that Stewart’s go-to gives their skin “a healthy, vibrant glow.” Many rave about its versatility, noting that it can be worn alone for a more natural look while also pairing well with a range of foundations and powders. “I use it everyday as a standalone or under my foundation,” wrote one shopper, explaining that thanks to “its lightweight, hydrating” formulation that “lasts all day,” it’s a must-have for a “natural-looking glow all year round.”

In addition to L’Oreal’s Lumi Glotion, Toye noted that she also used Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream which she, “can’t live without.” The luxurious, creamy bronzer was named by us one of the best of 2023 thanks to blendability, smooth finish, and sun-kissed glow and has even been used on Sarah Jessica Parker and Hailey Bieber.

We might not be able to recreate Stewart’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shot-for-shot today — unless, of course, you’re down to splurge on a ticket to the Dominican Republic — but we can recreate her glow using an on-sale tinted cream and a celebrity-favorite bronzer.

