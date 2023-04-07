All About Martha Stewart's Daughter Alexis Stewart

Martha Stewart shares a daughter Alexis Stewart with her ex-husband Andrew Stewart

No matter what, Martha Stewart and her daughter have got each other's backs.

"Our relationship has always been a difficult mother-daughter relationship," the entrepreneur and host told PEOPLE in 2020 about her daughter, Alexis Stewart, her only child with ex-husband Andrew Stewart. "Difficult, but she would do anything for me, and I would do anything for her."

Alexis, who followed in her mother's footsteps as a TV personality, said in her 2011 tell-all book that she "grew up with a glue gun pointed at my head" and that Martha had "a very hands-off approach to child rearing."

Despite it all, the pair remain supportive of each other.

"She's her own person," Martha wrote in her daughter's book. "She makes up her own mind. I sometimes try to offer advice, but if it's not taken, so be it. She really did pay attention. She really does know how to do everything."

She was born in New York City in 1965

Alexis Gilbert Stewart was born in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27, 1965 to Martha and her then-husband, Andrew Stewart. She grew up spending time in both Manhattan and in Massachusetts' Berkshires, where the family had a home, before attending boarding school in Vermont.

Alexis later attended Barnard College, her mother's alma mater, graduating with a degree in English.

Her parents divorced in 1990

Arthur Schatz/Getty Images Martha Stewart and Andrew Stewart

Alexis' parents Martha and Andrew were married for 29 years before they shocked friends by announcing their separation in 1987, officially divorcing three years later.

According to a PEOPLE cover story published a few years after their split, Martha's growing fame contributed to the demise of their relationship.

While speaking with PEOPLE, Andrew named their parenting dynamic as one of his regrets from the marriage.

"I think we did a poor job as parents," he said. "We were too involved in our professional lives and fixing up the house. We were always making the home into a mythological place. But it wasn't a home — we didn't spend enough time with Lexi."

Andrew added that he never had a chance to "discuss the separation with Alexis," which led to their estrangement. "She saw her mother hurt, and she thought I was uncaring. One way or another, she got the facts wrong as well as the interpretation," he said.

She's made harsh claims about her childhood

James Devaney/WireImage

In 2011, Alexis published a tell-all book, Whateverland: Learning to Live Here, which she co-authored with Jennifer Koppelman Hutt. The memoir made bombshell accusations about Alexis' childhood, particularly her mother's parenting style.

"Martha does everything better! You can't win," she wrote. "If I didn't do something perfectly, I had to do it again. I grew up with a glue gun pointed at my head."

When it came to holidays, Alexis said her mother was "not interested in being kid-friendly."

"She used to make me wrap my own presents," she recalled. "She would hand me things right before Christmas and say, 'Now wrap these but don't look inside.'"

On Halloween: "There were no costumes. There was no anything. We turned off all the lights and pretended we weren't home."

Alexis also accused her mother of being a hoarder who had "a very hands-off approach to child rearing" and wrote that she refused to buy her a bra when she hit puberty, among other things.

She and Martha are "incredibly close"

Larry Busacca/Getty

By all accounts, Martha and Alexis' relationship is full of ups and downs, but they continue to publicly support each other. Despite the allegations in Whateverland: Learning to Live Here, Alexis dedicated it to her mother, who even contributed to the book.

"She's her own person," Martha wrote. "She makes up her own mind. I sometimes try to offer advice, but if it's not taken, so be it. She really did pay attention. She really does know how to do everything. And still she chooses not to follow in my footsteps."

In a 1995 PEOPLE cover story, a friend of Martha's described her and Alexis' relationship as cordial. "It's tough being Martha Stewart's daughter, and Alexis is very private," he said. "But they're truly close, and Alexis hates it when people criticize Martha."

While promoting her book in 2011, Alexis told Today's Savannah Guthrie that she felt many of the quotes about her mother were "taken out of context."

"They're funny," she said. "Everyone has stories like this from their lives."

Alexis continued: "We're incredibly close and we're both very opinionated people. So while we can be together having a nice time we can also have an animated discussion slash argument about something. Because that's normal. So if we agree on everything, how boring would that be?"

She learned how to cook from her mother

Virginia Sherwood/NBCU PhotoBank/NBCUniversal/Getty

In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Martha Stewart said that starting her own business made it difficult for her to be a present parent when Alexis was young, but that she and her daughter were able to bond over cooking.

"After I gave up stock-brokering, I started an at-home catering business, which was extremely time-consuming," she recalled. "One thing Alexis learned from that was how to cook. She's a phenomenal cook and baker. I tried to involve her in everything, but the minute she could leave home and go to boarding school, she did."

She was married to lawyer John Cuti

In 1997, Alexis married lawyer John Cuti in an intimate New York City ceremony with just five guests present, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

The pair separated in 2003 and divorced in 2004. Before their divorce was finalized, Cuti served as a trial lawyer for his mother-in-law Martha's insider trading case. In July 2004, she was sentenced to five months in prison, five months of home confinement and two years of supervised probation.

She's spoken publicly about her fertility journey

Prior to having her children, Alexis underwent fertility treatments to conceive. In an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2007, three years after divorcing her ex-husband, she shared that she was spending up to $27,000 each month for IVF procedures and an additional $6,000 for medications.

At the time, Alexis had endured three failed embryo transfers but remained hopeful.

"When I have to think about my other options, then I will do that," she said. "But at the moment, I can only think about this option."

She also noted that her mother "desperately" wanted grandchildren and provided her with both financial and emotional support.

"She's very supportive," Alexis said. "She tells me it will happen all the time."

She's a mom of two

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan/Getty

In 2011, after five years of fertility treatments, Alexis welcomed her first child at age 45, a daughter named Jude, who was born via gestational surrogate.

"Getting Jude was lucky," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm happy, but this has been rough."

Almost exactly one year later, in 2012, Alexis welcomed her second child via gestational surrogate, a son named Truman.

In celebration of Jude's 12th birthday in March 2023, Martha shared a rare glimpse of her granddaughter.

"Five beauties getting even more beautiful !" she captioned an Instagram photo showing Jude and her friends at a spa party, which seems to have been hosted by Martha. "Jude turned twelve this week and had a SPARTY! Get it???"

It also seems like Jude has a creative side, just like her mother and grandmother. In 2022, Martha's friend Kris Jenner showed off a pearl necklace that Jude and Alexis had made for her, Page Six reported.

"When @marthastewart48's granddaughter Jude and daughter Alexis make you a necklace you don't take it off!!! Love it," Jenner captioned a selfie in which she's wearing the bold statement necklace.

She had her own TV and radio shows

Ray Tamarra/Getty

From 2005 to 2010, Alexis co-hosted a radio talk show, Whatever with Alexis and Jennifer, alongside Jennifer Hutt on SiriusXM's Martha Stewart Living Radio channel. During the two-hour daily broadcast, the pair talked about a variety of lifestyle topics as well as their personal lives. The show also later debuted as a TV show on the Hallmark Channel.

Alexis and Hutt hosted another TV show together, Whatever, Martha, which aired for two seasons on the Fine Living Network. On the program, they poked fun at old Martha Stewart Living episodes and tried retreating her projects and recipes.

