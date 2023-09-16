Martha Stewart Wore Katie Holmes' Go-To Chic Pants in the Boldest Way

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

We found 10 styles to shop the look yourself.

Getty Images

Martha Stewart has emerged as one of this year’s more surprising fashion girlies. I mean, she’s always been chic with her billowing, crisp button downs and perfectly blown out hair, but this year, she’s been taking a few more fashion risks. And TBH, they’re paying off. Not only was she on the metallic shoe trend right as it was blowing up this summer, but she also proved that Bermuda shorts, a supermodel-staple, were ageless and surprisingly wearable. And this week, she took one of her biggest risks yet by wearing three trends at once with just one pair of pants.

Instagram @marthastewart48

In a photo posted to her Instagram stories, Stewart can be seen wearing a single pair of pants that touched on a number of trends: a bold hue, wide-leg silhouette, and that luxurious, satin-y finish. Her satin trousers in highlighter yellow — a color just worn by Gigi Hadid — were loud and fun, but, thanks to the oversized silhouette and flowing material, a bit more practical than you might think at first glance.

Satin pants have been a celebrity staple for a while now, with the comfortable but elevated style worn by everyone from Katie Holmes (who has worn it several times) to Salma Hayek.

Getty Images

Stewart however put her own spin on them, proving fall’s color palette doesn’t have to be just browns. Inspired by her bold look, I found nine satin pants in less-traditional fall hues, from trending tangerine to an on-sale, powdery blue.

Story continues

Everlane’s Satin Pull-On Pants have an effortlessly cool vibe thanks to the flowing wide leg, small pleats, and luxurious finish — also,they’re 60 percent off right now. These are available in two solid colors, a soft periwinkle and classic black, a great option if you’re not all-in on colorful pants. And according to shoppers, they’re “really gorgeous.” Customers love how easily the pair blends comfort with style, with one person writing that they’re “loose but also elegant” and will “dress up well.” And another fan even noted that they’re great for curvier bodies, explaining that “when you have a butt and thighs you thank heavens when you find a pair [of pants] like this.”

Everlane the Satin Pull-On Pant

Everlane

$118

$47

Buy on everlane.com

Green has been an “It” color for a while now, with “vintage chartreuse” becoming the celebrity shade, worn by everyone from Kendall Jenner to Victoria Beckham. So why not grab Reformation’s take on the trending satin style in that same flattering hue? This style is fitted at the waist, though not constricting thanks to the thin elastic waistband, and loosens up throughout the leg. The bold pants paired with a white T-shirt and timeless denim jacket is really the only thing I want to wear this fall. But don’t worry, if you like a more traditional fall color palette, they’re also available in a chocolate-y brown and shiny black.

Reformation Gale Satin Mid-Rise Bias Pant

Reformation

$198

Buy on thereformation.com

But to try the look for less, I’d recommend SweatyRocks’ Satin Wide-Leg Pants, which you can grab on Amazon. This work-ready style, with a high waist and pleated front, is available in seven gorgeous colors, with a mix of bold and classic options. Shoppers say that these “fit so well and are comfortable,” and that even though they’re on the cheaper side, the material “looks expensive.”

SweatyRocks Satin Wide-Leg Pants

Amazon

$40

Buy on Amazon

Shop more styles inspired by Stewart’s bold-take on the flattering but chic pants below.

Birgitte Herskind Pinky Satin Pants

Nordstrom

$198

Buy on Nordstrom

Banana Republic Factory Satin Wide-Leg Pant

Banana Republic Factory

$100

$50

Buy on bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

J.Crew Astrid Wide-Leg Pant

J.Crew

$168

$94

Buy on jcrew.com

Vince Camuto Pleated Satin Wide-Leg Pants

Nordstrom

$109

$71

Buy on Nordstrom

Cami NYC Davina Pant

Revolve

$295

Buy on revolve.com

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.