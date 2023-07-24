Martha Stewart Wore the Ageless, Universally Flattering Bottoms I'm Seeing on Everyone This Summer

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They're polarizing, but here’s why I love them.

Martha Stewart writes her own rules, and that’s one of the (many) reasons I admire her so. She’s always been an idol of mine, not only for her skills in the kitchen but simply for how she goes about living life. She’s cool! She’s easygoing! She does what she wants, and frankly, we could all learn a little from that.

The same can be said for her style. Her unique sartorial takes on of-the-moment trends isn’t something you should sleep on — take a look at her spin on the metallic shoe craze of summer 2023. But it’s her latest (boldest) style move that I just texted my mom about. “Did you see Martha in her denim Bermuda shorts?”

Stewart was photographed arriving on the Today show, where she took part in a summer cooking segment (of course!) Mouth-watering dish aside, I was totally in awe of her loose-fitting, knee-grazing Bermudas that proved the controversial shorts style, which celebrities like Bella and Gigi Hadid and Regina King have all worn, is really blowing up big time, so much so that it even managed to get Stewart’s attention. Plus, it also proved the trend is truly universally flattering and ageless.

