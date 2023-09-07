Martha Stewart Wears a Sleek Suit — Including $5,495 Blazer! — at New York Fashion Week

Stewart dressed “head to ankle” in Brunello Cucinelli to celebrate Gabriela Hearst at the Fashion Institute of Technology's Couture Council event

Martha Stewart has her eye on fashionable monochromatic looks this season!

On Wednesday, Stewart headed out to commemorate designer Gabriela Hearst at the Fashion Institute of Technology's Couture Council event at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Stewart, 82, wore a high-end, sleek “head to ankle” Brunello Cucinelli look consisting of trousers, a blazer with sequined lapels (which, before selling out on Farfetch, retailed for $5,495), and a brimmed hat.

She accessorized with turquoise bangles, Clergerie Paris platform shoes, and a tan Bandolier phone case disguised as a chic add-on courtesy of the handy strap.

Makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye gave the star a natural-looking glow — and even helped snap her outfit-of-the-day pics.

While Stewart is one to dress up for any occasion, the lifestyle guru is equally as open to throwing “modesty out the window” for others — and showing her sexy side to the world.

She did so only a few months ago with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot, which featured her in many swimsuits, including a plunging one-piece.

"It's important to stand up to challenges, whether they're beauty challenges or intellectual challenges, even philanthropic challenges," she told PEOPLE exclusively of why she decided to own her cover. "To be able to stand up and do it — to me — is so fun! And this is accomplishing something that not everybody would accomplish."

At the red carpet event celebrating the issue, she glammed up in gold, wearing a lustrous Jenny Packham gown similar to the one Kate Middleton wore in 2021.

Stewart has also pretty much mastered the art of taking the perfect thirst trap.

Her now infamous photo, taken in July 2020, saw her posing for a sultry poolside selfie as she donned a black bathing suit and dewy makeup.

She later admitted to PEOPLE that she unknowingly took the said sexy photo, noting, "I took a pool selfie photo by mistake."

"I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it," she continued.

"It looked so good, so I posted it," Stewart added. "I didn't know what a 'thirst trap' was, but now I do. Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun."



