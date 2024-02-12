Martha Stewart Has a “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ”Model Meet-Cute with Brittany Mahomes at 2024 Super Bowl

The lifestyle mogul stripped down for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in May 2023, while Brittany announced her debut as a 2024 rookie last week

Martha Stewart/Instagram Martha Stewart and Brittany Mahomes meet during Super Bowl 2024

Martha Stewart was thrilled to meet her fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Brittany Mahomes at the 2024 Super Bowl!

Stewart, 82, met the 28-year-old Kansas City Current FC owner – who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – during Super Bowl 2024 weekend in Las Vegas, and shared photos from the epic, behind-the-scenes meet-cute on Instagram.

In the first two images, Brittany and Stewart are seen hugging each other. In the next two photos shared by the lifestyle mogul, she's posing with Brittany and her one-year-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon.

"One Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to another," Stewart wrote in the caption of her photos, referencing Brittany's debut in the coveted swimsuit issue this week.

Brittany's full spread has not yet been revealed, as it will be featured in the 60th-anniversary issue, to be published in May.

In May 2023, Stewart was one of four cover models alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.

At the time, she told PEOPLE it was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity for her. "It should have been 30 years ago," Stewart added with a laugh. "That would have been great. It was not a goal I set for myself, but once asked, I thought to myself, let's do it!"

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party in 2023

Brittany announced her SI Swimsuit debut on Thursday, when she and the magazine dropped a joint behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of the swimsuit shoot, which was photographed by Derek Kettela for the 60th anniversary issue, launching in May.

On Saturday, Brittany celebrated her debut at a party hosted by Sports Illustrated at the XS Nightclub located inside Wynn Las Vegas ahead of her husband's fourth Super Bowl appearance.

Mindy Small/Getty Brittany Mahomes Wears a Metallic Mini Dress While Celebrating Her SI Swimsuit Debut

For her night out on Saturday, Brittany wore a chic metallic mini dress with sheer panels, which she paired with silver heels and a matching handbag.

The mom of two models a bunch of Chiefs-red swimsuits, with the sexy standout being a Mugler halter-neck number that shows off her toned figure thanks to a massive cutout that plunges below her navel.

Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

In her cover story, Brittany, a former pro soccer player and current co-owner of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team, said that “never in a million years” did she think this opportunity would come around.

Of what inspired her, she shared: “I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too.”

Brittany added, "I'm here to tell you, people will dislike you, people will love you,” in her Instagram Story. "Don't let any of that define you," she continued."KEEP SHINING and being YOU.”



Read the original article on People.