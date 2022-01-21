Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Will Host Puppy Bowl 2022 and Help Coach the Cute Canine Athletes

Kelli Bender
·1 min read
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have their tickets to the Puppy Bowl.

After hosting the adorable sporting event last year, the famous friends will guide pet lovers through 2022's Puppy Bowl XVIII on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13.

The lifestyle mogul, 80, and the rapper, 50, are also taking on new Puppy Bowl duties this year. For the first time, both celebrities will serve as Puppy Bowl coaches. Stewart will coach 2021's champions, Team Ruff, while Snoop will lead Team Fluff. Between the pair, the stars will be responsible for hyping up over 115 adoptable puppies from dozens of U.S. rescues for the big game, according to a release from Animal Planet and discovery+.

"I'm honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the 'woof' with the magnificent Martha Stewart!" Snoop Dogg shared in a statement from the release.

RELATED: Get to Know the Nine Special Needs Dogs Playing in Puppy Bowl 2022 on Super Bowl Sunday

"I'm so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!" Stewart added.

Ahead of the Puppy Bowl game, Stewart and Snoop will help the competing canines run drills and get excited about playing for their chance to win the "Lombarky" trophy. Once the action starts, the animal-loving hosts will provide play updates.

To watch all the action, tune into the 2022 Puppy Bowl on Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet, or stream the three-hour special on discovery+ at the same time.

