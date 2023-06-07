Martha Stewart slams remote work in interview: 'You can't possibly get everything done'

Everyone has an opinion on remote work, including Martha Stewart.

The 81-year-old businesswoman, television personality and Sports Illustrated cover model bashed remote work in a recent interview with Footwear News.

Stewart told the magazine that during COVID-19, she worked five days a week from her home in Bedford, Connecticut, filming shows. She added she was on a "rampage" to get people back into the office.

“You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely. Look at the success of France with their stupid … you know, off for August, blah blah blah," Stewart told the magazine. "That’s not a very thriving country. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?”

Most Americans do not work from home a majority of the time in 2023, according to a monthly survey of workers from researchers at Stanford University. In May, about 12% of full time employees surveyed were fully remote, while 59% were full time on site and 29% were hybrid workers.

Stewart appeared on the latest cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May with other models and celebrities, including Kim Petras, Brooks Nader and Megan Fox.

