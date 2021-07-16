Martha Stewart reveals ruptured Achilles tendon, surgery: 'Not the prettiest photo'

Martha Stewart is sharing how she ruptured her Achilles tendon.

The TV personality and homemaking mogul, 79, took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of her injury after undergoing a three-hour operation.

"Not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story. Bad timing all around," she wrote alongside a picture of her leg wrapped in a medical bandage. "Tried to get it to heal on its own to no avail."

While thanking her doctors and the staff at NYU Langone Health, Stewart said she is currently recovering at home.

"I have been ordered to lay still with leg elevated for two weeks. After that another two to four weeks of crutches. Then maybe some more normal activity."

She noted that "most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports." However, Stewart explained the peculiar way she injured herself.

"Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car," she wrote.

According to Mayo Clinic, an Achilles tendon rupture is an injury that affects the back of your lower leg and is likely to affect your ability to walk properly.

Leg injury: Ashley Judd shares video update of her recovery from a shattered leg

More: Martha Stewart on that viral pool selfie, rap, more: I love doing 'promiscuous things'

Celebrities including "Greys Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo and Drew Barrymore sent Stewart their well wishes in the comments.

"Glad to hear you are on your way to a full recovery !!! Lots of love from your favorite fake doctor," Pompeo commented.

Drew Barrymore reassured Stewart that she's "still so sexy !!! so so so sexy!"

"Oh my dear!!! so sorry for that ! get well soon," wrote famed chef Geoffrey Zakarian.

"Feel better dear. Sending love," DIY Network's "Lawn and Order" host Chris Lambton commented.

Story continues

The next day, Stewart updated her fans about her recovery process at home, which included a "full size heating mat with fine restorative qualities" called a BioMat®

'It's just their awful personalities': Martha Stewart on knowing accused men in Me Too movement

Sadly, the news could mean no more pool selfies from Stewart for awhile.

Last July, Stewart went viral when she shared a glamorous shot of herself by the edge of her pool in East Hampton. She explained the photo to People magazine in November.

"I took a pool selfie photo by mistake," she said. "I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it. It looked so good, so I posted it.

"I didn’t know what a 'thirst trap' was, but now I do," she continued. "Now I’m looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it’s just fun."

Contributing: Erin Jensen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Martha Stewart reveals Achilles tendon injury, underwent surgery