Martha Stewart Reveals Her Tip for Getting Dinner Party Guests to Leave — and What to Do If They Don't Get the Hint

Martha Stewart is keeping it real.

The lifestyle guru, 82, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, when she revealed her tip for getting dinner party guests to leave, as well as what to do if they don't get the hint.

After host Drew Barrymore asked Stewart how to go about dealing with guests who have overstayed their welcome, the Martha Cooks star candidly said, "Frankly I just say, ‘I’m going to bed I’ll see you.’ I do, I just say that."

But as Barrymore, 48, inquired what to do if guests still decide to stay, Stewart told her, "Well, just turn the lights off. Set off the fire alarm."

"One night I had the fire department show up. Nobody would leave, we just put the fire alarm on," she continued, before admitting: "Not really, we did have a malfunction in the furnace and the whole fire department showed up and the fire chief came in he told everybody get outside. It was like zero outside and he made everybody go outside without their phones. That’s one way to get rid of them."

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean Drew Barrymore, Martha Stewart

Stewart and Barrymore also had a candid conversation about napping, which the 50 First Dates actress detailed she has a "very strong opinion" on.

After Barrymore revealed that she "had a relationship with a guy who just napped all the time," she noted that "it made me sick to my stomach," to which Stewart inquired, "He just napped off when you were talking?"



"Yeah, he was just so tired all the time, he would nap all the time," Barrymore responded, before asking Stewart if she "would date a napper."

"I don’t know," she responded. "If he did other things. If he were the most fabulous man and in the world and I was madly in love with him and he wanted to take a nap every now and then, that’s fine with me."

