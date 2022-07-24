Martha Stewart reveals 6 of her 'magnificent' pet peacocks died in coyote attack

Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Martha Stewart revealed six of her peacocks were killed by coyotes.

Martha Stewart is mourning six of her pet peacocks after a coyote attack.

The lifestyle mogul, 80, revealed on Instagram on Saturday that her birds were killed "in broad daylight."

Stewart shared a video of one of the peacocks, Blue Boy, showing off his feathers with Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" in the background. She later clarified, "I do not have any idea how the Marvin Gaye music found its way to this sad post but when Blue Boy was alive it would have been perfectly appropriate."

"The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy," the Martha Stewart living entrepreneur wrote in the tribute. "Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??"

She also revealed that she's made some changes to their living arrangement in the hopes of avoiding future coyote attacks. "We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc," Stewart said.

It's unclear how many peacocks Stewart has as of now, but in May 2021, she tweeted that she has "21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable."

"They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly," the business mogul added.

In a blog post on June 30, Stewart also shared that she has three newly hatched baby peafowl in her stable feed room and "more youngsters in an outdoor enclosure."

"Baby chicks need constant monitoring until they are at least four or five weeks old," she explained.

Speaking of the birds as a whole, Stewart wrote, "Peacocks and peahens are very smart, docile, and adaptable birds. They are also quite clever and very curious."

The death of Stewart's peacocks comes just months after her cat Princess Peony was killed in an encounter with one of her own dogs.

"Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony," Stewart wrote alongside a photo of the cat's burial. "The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. i will miss her very badly."

Princess Peony was one of two calico Persian cats that Stewart owned, the other being Empress Tang, according to Stewart's official website.

Contributing: Edward Segarra 

