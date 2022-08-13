Martha Stewart Gushes Over 'Charming Boy' Pete Davidson After Viral Meme: 'The Son I Never Had'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Martha Stewart attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); Pete Davidson attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Martha Stewart attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); Pete Davidson attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Paul Morigi/Getty; Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty

Martha Stewart is keeping it strictly platonic (and maybe maternal) with Pete Davidson.

The Martha Stewart Living mogul, 81, laughed off a recent meme that suggested she and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, were dating after a source told PEOPLE last week that he and Kim Kardashian called it quits.

"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Stewart told the Daily Mail. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split Following 9 Months of Dating: Source

Her comments came in response to a viral tweet with a photo of Stewart holding hands with Davidson as she posed for a photo with him and Kardashian, 41, at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We should've seen this coming," a fan wrote with the photo, which has since gained more than 44,000 likes.

Stewart previously told E! News that Davidson and Kardashian were "an unlikely pairing" but "cute together," adding: "They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice."

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Has Been in Trauma Therapy Due to Kanye West's Online Harassment: Source

Davidson and Kardashian were first romantically linked when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster in October 2021 at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. They also shared an onscreen kiss earlier that month at SNL, when she made her hosting debut.

A source said last week that the couple split after nine months of dating, telling PEOPLE, "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard."

