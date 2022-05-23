Martha Stewart Dishes About Her Tag Sale: Kris Jenner and Blake Lively 'Wanted Every Piece' of Jadeite

Antonia DeBianchi
·4 min read
THE GREAT AMERICAN TAG SALE WITH MARTHA STEWART - Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in this new one-hour special that premieres WEDNESDAY, MAY 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric Liebowitz) MARTHA STEWART
THE GREAT AMERICAN TAG SALE WITH MARTHA STEWART - Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in this new one-hour special that premieres WEDNESDAY, MAY 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric Liebowitz) MARTHA STEWART

Eric Liebowitz/ABC

Martha Stewart is an "avid tag sale goer," so naturally, the lifestyle expert wanted to host one herself.

In April, Stewart, 80, invited friends and fans to her farm in Katonah, New York, to raise money for Mount Sinai's Martha Stewart Center for Living. Now everyone gets to watch the sophisticated yard sale on May 25 as ABC broadcasts the event in a one-hour special — The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart.

From furniture to kitchenware, the day featured one-of-a-kind items that Stewart has been collecting for decades. "I've been collecting and collecting my whole life," she tells PEOPLE.

Some of the pieces for sale came from her first-ever home on Turkey Hill Road in Connecticut, where her first cookbook Entertaining was shot, while others were from her East Hampton home and her former offices in New York City.

RELATED: Oversized Luggage! Martha Stewart Flies Private with 8 Trees After Visit to Oklahoma

Martha Stewart Tag Sale
Martha Stewart Tag Sale

ABC

While "no haggling was allowed," Stewart welcomed friendly competition at the charitable farm event. Her McCoy Jadeite collection in particular was the envy of the sale. Two of the chef's celebrity friends managed to snag the valuable green glassware.

"Different people bought it, but it was pretty evenly distributed between Blake Lively and Kris Jenner. They loved it. They wanted every piece," she says.

Getting their hands on the collection was no small feat. Stewart says Kris Jenner, who makes an appearance in the ABC special via FaceTime, even flew one of her assistants out to buy it.

"Those are hard to part with because collecting all those rare pieces of McCoy, it took years. And I had my East Hampton house for more than 30 years and that house was filled with McCoy," says the lifestyle expert, who recently partnered up with another precious glassware company for her Baccarat collection.

Martha Stewart Tag Sale
Martha Stewart Tag Sale

ABC

Stewart's daughter, Alexis, has also been collecting jadeite, also called fire king, for years. She made sure her pieces, which Stewart stores in her Maine house, weren't sold in the tag sale. "She called me before the tag sale and said, 'You're not selling my fire king, are you?' And I said, 'No, that's in Maine,'" she hilariously recounts of the mother-daughter moment.

However, Stewart reveals that there were some items she didn't intend to sell over the span of the two-day event. "My beautiful green garden cart, I'll miss that. I had two of them and they sold both. They were only supposed to sell one, but somehow both of them got into the sale," she says of the mishap. "And I didn't notice because they were outside of the tent."

Stewart doesn't even know the price they sold for, but she's "sure it's not enough," she laughs.

While some smaller pieces and knickknacks went for as low as $10, one of the most expensive items at the tag sale was a full kitchen priced at $26,000.

THE GREAT AMERICAN TAG SALE WITH MARTHA STEWART - Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in this new one-hour special that premieres WEDNESDAY, MAY 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric Liebowitz) FRANK KAMINSKI, JIM KLINKO, VINCENT MANZO, MARTHA STEWART
THE GREAT AMERICAN TAG SALE WITH MARTHA STEWART - Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in this new one-hour special that premieres WEDNESDAY, MAY 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric Liebowitz) FRANK KAMINSKI, JIM KLINKO, VINCENT MANZO, MARTHA STEWART

Eric Liebowitz/ABC

"It was a Martha-designed kitchen — all the cabinets and the counters and the sink. That was a very nice item," she says. "We also had some very valuable vintage posters — French posters framed — that were between anywhere from $7,000 to $20,000. And some of those sold."

While the hosting expert admits holding her own tag sale was "more complicated and more difficult" than she initially thought, she's happy with the results. "[Tag sales] are a very, very convenient and good way to buy things that are not ordinary. And a sale like this, which you knew was coming from beautiful homes of Martha Stewart, it had a lot of variety and a lot of quality and a lot of really valuable things."

The sale raised over $800,000 for Martha Stewart Center For Living. As health care workers continue to work through the pandemic, Stewart says "they deserve a public display of support and money as do many, many organizations like that."

RELATED: Martha Stewart Says 'Unlikely' Pair Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are 'Cute Together'

THE GREAT AMERICAN TAG SALE WITH MARTHA STEWART - Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in this new one-hour special that premieres WEDNESDAY, MAY 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric Liebowitz) THE GREAT AMERICAN TAG SALE WITH MARTHA STEWART
THE GREAT AMERICAN TAG SALE WITH MARTHA STEWART - Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in this new one-hour special that premieres WEDNESDAY, MAY 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric Liebowitz) THE GREAT AMERICAN TAG SALE WITH MARTHA STEWART

Eric Liebowitz/ABC

RELATED: Martha Stewart's Tag Sale Included a Signed KitchenAid, Jadeite and a Visit from Blake Lively

And while she's not ready for another massive undertaking that is a Martha Stewart-level tag sale, she hopes other celebrities take her lead and host their own sale for charity.

"Wouldn't it be great?" she says of starting the trend.

Without a drop of rain, overall the event was a Stewart-approved success.

"The people love the art of discovery and the art of the find and it's exciting. And everybody, old, young, whatever, they like the excitement of a tag sale because it's first come first serve," she says. "And you have to get in there and you have to grab. And you can't push or shove, as I said in the beginning, but you have to really have a good eye and get the stuff. So it turned out to be a very, very fun event."

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart airs May 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Former Wild prospect Kris Foucault saves girl from drowning

    Former NHL prospect saved a six-year-old girl from drowning while on vacation in the Bahamas.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a