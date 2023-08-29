Martha Stewart is being slammed for using 'a small iceberg' to chill her cocktails during a cruise to Greenland

The internet is dragging Martha Stewart for using "a small iceberg" to chill her cocktails on a cruise.

Stewart revealed the strange ingredient in an Instagram post about her glacier expedition holiday.

"Martha the ice caps are melting don't put them in your drink," one user commented on Stewart's post.

On Monday, Stewart posted a collection of photos on Instagram about her trip to see glaciers with Swan Hellenic Cruises, where she shared in the caption that the cruise "actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight."

The first photo shows Stewart holding up her drink, with Greenland's fjords visible in the background. Among the 10 photos posted, there is also an image of two chunks of ice sitting on a black cart, as well as several glacial landscape shots.

Some Instagram users were quick to comment that posting a photo featuring glacial ice in her drink was insensitive in light of the climate crisis.

"love you girl but idk if u heard yet there's an iceberg shortage?? xoxo," one user commented with the kissing face emoji.

"Martha the ice caps are melting don't put them in your drink," another user said in the comments section.

One user criticized Stewart for being insensitive, because "wealthy white people drinking their iceberg cocktails while the planet is in flames is a bit tone deaf."

Others poked fun at the situation: "if you can't find fresh icebergs for your cocktails store bought is fine," one user commented.

However, not all the comments are negative — some of her followers have also left encouraging comments on the same post, thanking her for sharing about her trip.

"Incredible to see — those blues are beautiful in the ice! Thank you for sharing. What an adventure and definitely cocktail celebration worthy!" one user wrote. The post has received over 35,000 likes and over 500 comments as of Tuesday.

Swan Hellenic Cruises, the company that runs the cruise that Stewart is on, has a page dedicated to sustainability on their website.

The page states that the company "cares deeply about our planet's rich environmental and cultural heritage," and that a trip with the company is "one of the most sustainable choices for anyone looking to explore our beautiful planet."

Stewart first started posting about her cruise trip on Instagram the day before, where she left a short review about her experience crossing the Denmark Straits to get to Greenland on board the ship.

"We are spending six days learning about the largest island in the world!!!" Stewart wrote in her caption. "The crossing is a bit rough. And it is taking more than 30 hours. Food is delicious! Crew is very friendly and knowledgeable!"

Swan Hellenic Cruises and Martha Stewart did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment sent outside of regular business hours.

