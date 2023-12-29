Martha Stewart, 82, Shares a New Thirst Trap: 'Didn't Look So Bad When I Got Up'

Martha Stewart has made a habit of sharing seductive selfies to Instagram in the years since her July 2020 pool selfie went viral

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is getting back in the thirst trap game.

Stewart, 82, shared a steamy bathroom mirror selfie to her Instagram Friday morning that echoed her sultry pool selfie from July 2020. The new snapshot showed the lifestyle guru posing in a silver nightgown.



"After an eight hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach- horrible by the way - we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe)," she captioned the post. "I didn't look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!"

Stewart garnered significant attention for her July 2020 Instagram post. So much so that she revealed during an April 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she received "so many proposals and so many propositions" in the weeks after the snapshot went viral.



Since then, the television personality has grown into something a thirst trap expert. In February 2022, she provided social media followers tips on taking selfies in a TikTok campaign for beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté. The tips included a recommendation to "project fabulous" while taking photos, as well as advertisement's for the brand's products.

Stewart's poolside selfie remains a memorable pop-culture moment more than three years later, though she admitted to PEOPLE in November 2020 that she took the photo by mistake.

"I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it,” she shared at the time. "It looked so good, so I posted it. I didn't know what a 'thirst trap' was, but now I do. Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Martha Stewart on April 27, 2023

When Stewart most recently caught up with PEOPLE this summer, she said, "Who knows?" when asked whether she would share a new thirst trap soon. Days later, she posted a similarly sultry selfie from a pool at the Hotel Castello di Reschio in Italy.



“The #castellodireschio is a 13 century castle remade by a very creative couple into a special resort of extraordinary quality," she wrote in a caption to that post. "The heated pool in a stone tower was the perfect place for a new selfie! Dark. Candle lit. Mysterious. Relaxing before a massage and ablutions prior to @brunellocucinelli_brand founders 70th birthday in Solomeo.”



