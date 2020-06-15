Martha Quinn Sells Point Dume Estate to ‘Señorita’ Songwriter Ali Tamposi

Click here to read the full article.

After selling her attractive Los Feliz home to Oxycontin heiress Madeleine Sackler, prolific pop music songwriter Ali Tamposi has has abruptly shifted residential gears, trading the hipster-approved chicness of L.A.’s Eastside for the relaxed surfer bro vibes of Malibu’s heavily celebrified Point Dume neighborhood. Property records reveal the 30-year-old Florida native has paid nearly $4 million for the longtime home of MTV’s original VJ Martha Quinn and her husband, musician Jordan Tarlow.

Because the transaction transpired off market, photos and details of the house are spare, at best. The Hamptons-style abode sits on a small gated street shared with five other similarly-styled residences. Built in 2003, the two-story, shingle-sided house packs four bedrooms and three baths into about 3,100 square feet of living space, though those figures likely do not include the substantial detached guesthouse, which offers garage bays and almost certainly at least one more bedroom and bath. Quinn and Tarlow purchased the estate in 2004 for $2.15 million, meaning they very nearly doubled their money on the transfer to Tamposi, minus closing costs, realtor fees and 16 years of taxes and other assorted carrying costs.

Apart from lying on a gated street, the house is also tucked behind its own large driveway gate, and the entire .44-acre lot is additionally surrounded by towering hedges and mature trees for the ultimate in privacy. Though the landlocked estate does not appear to possess an ocean view from the ground floor, it is blessed with a substantial upstairs balcony, from which occupants may (or may not) be able to catch a fleeting glimpse of the sea.

The center-hall traditional house also offers sprawling lawns front and rear, perfect for rugrats and/or frisky Fido. While the property is not currently equipped with a swimming pool or spa, there is a large trampoline wedged into a far corner of the yard as a sort of consolation.

In 1981, Quinn joined a then-unknown, fledgling network known as MTV as a video jockey. With the channel’s success, she instantly rocketed to fame and remains an iconic face of the ’80s, a girl-next-door favorite of adolescent males from that era and a beloved symbol of quaint times when music videos were still played on television.

As for Tamposi, she first came to prominence as a very young woman after co-writing Kelly Clarkson’s 2011 smash “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” which topped the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, she’s written or co-written hit singles for a myriad array of other artists, among them Camila Cabello (“Havana”) and DJ Snake (“Let Me Love You”). But she remains arguably best-known for the Shawn Mendes and Cabello juggernaut known as “Señorita.”

Some of the other local Point Dume residents Tamposi is liable to meet at the local Pavilions or SunLife Organics include Chris Martin, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Gerard Butler, Bob Dylan, Barbra Streisand and Owen Wilson.

