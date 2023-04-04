Martha MacCallum Points Out Greg Gutfeld's Hypocrisy On Fox News' Trump Coverage

After Greg Gutfeld dunked on the media for scrutinizing Donald Trump’s arrival in New York on Monday, his colleague Martha MacCallum pointed out that Fox News did the exact same thing.

“The media’s wetting their pants at the mere thought of Trump in handcuffs,” Gutfeld said, ridiculing other cable news outlets for showing Trump’s plane landing at LaGuardia Airport and discussing the former president’s arraignment.

“I love how, Martha, the press covered his arrival like it was O.J. [Simpson] in the white Bronco,” Gutfeld said. “And all of those people want him back in because he pays their mortgage. He’s what gets everybody to watch the news.”

“We covered it like that,” noted MacCallum, who hosts “The Story,” which carried a live shot of LaGuardia repeatedly throughout the first 20 minutes of the program until Trump’s plane landed. A Fox News correspondent also reported live from outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

After Fox's Greg Gutfeld mocks the media for covering Trump's NY arrival like "it was OJ in the white Bronco" because "those clowns need him to survive," Martha MacCallum reminds him that "we covered it like that at 3:00." pic.twitter.com/yja5i8pPPf — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 3, 2023

MacCallum went on to join Gutfeld in critiquing the media.

“What I noticed was that, you know, there was a ton of glee at the beginning of this indictment process,” she said. “Now they’re mad. Because they’re mad about people paying attention to the motorcade. They’re mad that the polls are doing well. They’re mad that [Trump] raised $7 million over the course of this, and they were very grumpy, I noticed, over the course of this afternoon.”

Trump flew into New York City from his Florida estate on a private plane to face charges stemming from a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Trump is slated to surrender at the Manhattan DA’s office on Tuesday. He will likely be fingerprinted before entering a courtroom to make his plea, which is expected to be not guilty.

