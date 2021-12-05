Martha De Laurentiis Dies: ‘Hannibal’ And ‘Red Dragon’ Producer Was 67

Martha De Laurentiis, an American film and TV producer and wife of Dino De Laurentiis, died Dec. 4 after a long battle with cancer. According to Bryan Fuller, who worked with Martha De Laurentiis on the NBC series Hannibal, she “died peacefully with her family at her side.”

The producing resume of Martha De Laurentiis (credited as Martha Schumacher until 1995) includes such films as Breakdown, U-571, Hannibal and Red Dragon with her late husband, and the TV series Hannibal, developed and executive produced by Fuller.

In 1980, she and Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away in 2010, founded the Dino De Laurentiis production company, on which she served as chairman.

With her husband Dino, whom she married in 1990, she had two daughters, Carolyna and Dina. Memorial plans were not immediately available.

