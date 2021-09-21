Martello Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions for thousands of customers around the world, is pleased to provide the results from its Annual and Special Shareholder's Meeting (the "AGM") held on September 21, 2021 in Kanata, Ontario.

A total of 89.3 million common shares, representing approximately 29.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the AGM. Martello shareholders voted in favour of each item of business put before the AGM, which included the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors, the ratification of the Company's rolling stock option plan and the re-election of each of Terry Matthews, Bruce Linton, John Proctor, Don Smith, Colley Clarke, Michael Michalyshyn, Jennifer Camelon, Mike Galvin and Antoine Leboyer as directors for the ensuing year.



About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring, unified communications performance analytics, and IT service analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

This press release does not constitute an offer of the securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, (the "1933 Act") as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

