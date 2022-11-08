Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions

Martela Corporation





Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Lehtonen, Kalle



Position: Chief Financial Officer



Issuer: Martela Plc



LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55







Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 21011/7/6







Transaction date: 2022-11-04



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI0009900385



Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL







Transaction details



(1): Volume: 1902 Unit price: 2.6056 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 1902 Volume weighted average price: 2.6056 EUR











Martela PLC

Kalle Lehtonen

CFO

tel +358 400 539 968

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.







