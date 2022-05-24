MARTELA OYJ CONVEYANCE OF TREASURY SHARES

Martela Oyj

A total of 11,657 of Martela shares held by the company have been conveyed without consideration to the 34 key individuals participating in the Performance-based Matching Share Plan 2021—2023, announced on March 23, 2021. Conveyance of the shares relates to the earning period 2021.

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on March 17, 2022.

Following the directed share issue on March 23, 2022, the number of treasury shares stands at 1,425 shares.

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela supplies user-centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are what matter most. We focus on the Nordic countries because, based on our common open work culture and needs, the Nordic countries are leaders in hybrid workplaces.



