Marta Garcia Wins Inaugural F1 Academy Championship

JIM WATSON - Getty Images

Prema Racing driver Marta Garcia has secured the first championship in F1 Academy, the all-women's series introduced by Formula 1 earlier this year. Garcia won seven of the season's 19 races on her way to the title.

Garcia is a 23-year-old former karting champion who moved to cars in brief stints of regional Formula 4 racing in Spain in 2016 and 2017. She returned with the W Series in 2019, finishing fourth in the inaugural championship, winning once, and securing four podiums over three seasons. She now claims the inaugural F1 Academy title,

Her title comes during the sole round of the series that supports Formula 1, also the lone race weekend that received a full live broadcast live this season. The number of F1-supporting races is increasing to a healthy seven next year, with the category also adding a requirement that each Formula 1 team support a driver in the series with a car sponsored in their colors. Combined with a better broadcasting plan and plans to expand into an F1 Academy co-branded karting series, the championship has begun to build into a portion of the F1 ladder that may actually help women access the top-level championship.

No woman has raced in Formula 1 since Lella Lombardi entered the 1976 Austrian Grand Prix. If F1 Academy succeeds in making a more equitable ladder for women in racing, the category should produce multiple F1 drivers over the next ten to fifteen years.

