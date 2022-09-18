Marshon Lattimore, Mike Evans ejected after Bucs-Saints brawl in fourth quarter

NEW ORLEANS — No surprise that Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore were in the middle of the mayhem when tempers flared during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome.

Evans and Lattimore have been there before.

They were both ejected with just under 13 minutes on the fourth-quarter clock after a mini brawl escalated when Evans shoved Lattimore to the turf. Lattimore and safety Marcus Maye jawed with several Bucs, including Tom Brady, after the Saints broke up a deep third-down pass to force a punt.

Although he wasn’t ejected, it appeared that Bucs running back Leonard Fournette may have struck the first blow in striking Lattimore.

Nonetheless, there’s no love lost between Evans and Lattimore, with a feud dating to Lattimore’s rookie year in 2017. Evans was suspended for one game after he came off the bench to shove Lattimore and ignite a brawl.

Now it’s natural to expect the NFL will review Sunday’s incident to determine whether additional discipline is warranted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bucs-Saints brawl gets Marshon Lattimore, Mike Evans ejected