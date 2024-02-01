Marshmello Spins Out of His $15 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Chris Comstock is only 31 years old, but the Philadelphia native is already cashing in big, having sold his lavish mansion in the mountains above Beverly Hills for exactly $15 million in an off-market deal. That’s way more than the $10.8 million Comstock—better known to his millions of EDM fans as Marshmello, the bucket-hat wearing DJ—paid for the place less than four years ago, back in summer 2020. The all-cash buyers, according to tax records, are Hovig and Annie Safoian—the married co-founders of cloud solutions provider SADA Systems. SADA, long a family-owned company, was recently acquired in a landmark deal valued at approximately $800 million.

It’s been a nonstop party since 2015 for Comstock and his chewily sweet alter-ego, which established itself as one of the world’s top electronic music acts seemingly overnight. Behind the slickly produced hit records (“Silence,” “Wolves,” “Friends,” “Alone”) and the omnipresent smiley bucket head is Marshmello’s well-oiled marketing dream team; his hard-charging manager Moe Shalizi is often credited for the speedy creation of the Marshmello brand, and networking has helped, too—early shoutouts from other big-name EDM acts like Skrillex and Tiesto proved invaluable to his early success.

The former Marshmello house is located in Mulholland Estates, a guard-gated community where other residents include Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera.

Built in 1992 and designed by Richard Landry—the celebrity-favored architect who frequently puts the “extra” in extravagant—the stylistically opaque house boasts interiors by celebrity designer Jeff Lewis, who was hired to right previous decor wrongs. The blindingly white result has more than a subtle Miami vibe.

While the house itself is not gated, the property lies within a 24/7 guarded community with frequent patrols and a plethora of security cameras. Glass front doors open into a double-height foyer with marble floors. Flanking the foyer are a fireplace-equipped living room and a dining room with dual chandeliers. Just beyond lies an eat-in kitchen with dual islands and all the expected top-of-the-line stainless appliances.

There’s also a library/office and a family room that opens, via French doors, to a sprawling back patio. Upstairs are four ensuite bedrooms, including a jazzed-up master with its own kitchenette, plus spa-style bath and dual closets. The nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion also boasts a finished basement level; a lounge/entertainment center with a snazzy wet bar await downstairs. Out back, the hillside lot is steep but nicely terraced with adequate patches of grassy lawn and concrete terraces for al fresco dining.

No word yet regarding where Comstock plans to move, but the musical sensation still owns three smaller but still multimillion-dollar homes scattered around Los Angeles. At least two of those properties are reportedly occupied by family members.

