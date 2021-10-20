Marshmello Signs With UTA for Worldwide Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

DJ-producer Marshmello has signed with talent, entertainment and sports agency company UTA, which will represent him in all areas worldwide, the company announced Tuesday (Oct. 20).

With hit singles and collaborations with the likes of Juice WRLD, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers and more, Marshmello has clocked nearly 10.5 billion streams across Spotify alone and is one of the platform’s top 30 most-streamed artists in the world; he is also third most-subscribed artist on YouTube. He won his first American Music Award for Best Electronic Artist in 2018 and, that same year, a 2018 MTV EMA Award for Best Electronic Artist.

Most recently Marshmello collaborated with the Jonas Brothers on their early summer hit “Leave Before You Love Me,” which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. He has also proven himself to be a more-than savvy businessman, with his own brand of chocolate-filled marshmallows (“Stuffed Puffs”) and a children’s entertainment channel called Mellodees.

Marshmello, who continues to be managed by Moe Shalizi of the Shalizi Group, joins a wide range of artists at UTA, including Post Malone, Deadmau5, Bad Bunny, YG, The Jonas Brothers, Bebe Rexha, The Pussycat Dolls, Young Thug, Common, Tyga, Offset, Burna Boy, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, James Blake, Florence and the Machine, Tierra Whack, Toby Keith, Jamey Johnson, Midland, Romeo Santos, Alesso, Dirty Honey, Jimmie Allen, Blanco Brown, Matt Stell, Tori Kelly, Young The Giant, Jamiroquai, and 21 Savage, among many others. The agency has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Nashville, Miami and Malmö, Sweden.

