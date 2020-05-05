Marshawn Lynch teases a Seahawks return in 2020: 'Expect the unexpected'

Beast Mode: Reenagage.

Marshawn Lynch made an appearance on "SportsCenter" with Scott Van Pelt on Monday night, and to the surprise of many, revealed his plans to potentially play in the upcoming NFL season, once again with the Seahawks.

Lynch mentioned to "expect the unexpected," but is currently in talks with Seattle to return once again.

"My agent has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens," Lynch said. "If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s—, I'm looking good. So I ain't really tripping too much."

"Well, it's almost on that 'expect the unexpected.'"



Lynch returned to Seattle in 2019 after two disastrous seasons with his hometown Oakland Raiders in 2017 and 2018. He played in just six games in 2018 due to injury, before stepping away from the game for a year.

Lynch's Seahawks return was under "emergency goalie" circumstances though, as the Seahawks lost all of their running backs to injury before the start of their playoff run.

Lynch appeared in one regular season game in Week 17, carrying the ball 12 times for 33 yards. He also appeared in both of Seattle's playoff games, again carrying the ball for 33 yards, but reaching paydirt three times.

If Lynch has got anything left in the tank, we might see it in 2020: Seattle's RB depth chart currently leads with Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, so there's a good chance, should Lynch return, he'll get his fair share of touches.

And thank goodness for that. The world needs more Marshawn Lynch right now.