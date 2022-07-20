Marshals offer $5,000 reward for info on suspect accused of taking Lady Gaga's dogs

LUKE BARR and TEDDY GRANT
·1 min read
The U.S. Marshals are now offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a suspect who allegedly kidnapped Lady Gaga's dogs and shot a man, and was later mistakenly released from jail.

The U.S. Marshals Service said that 19-year-old James Howard Jackson was erroneously released from jail due to a "clerical error" on April 6 of this year.

5 arrested after Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, pets kidnapped: Police

"The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Major Crime Team has requested the U.S. Marshals Service's assistance to find and arrest Jackson," the office said in a statement Tuesday. "Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous."

PHOTO: James Howard Jackson is pictured in photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department, May 27, 2021. James Jackson is accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs. (LAPD via US Marshalls)
PHOTO: James Howard Jackson is pictured in photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department, May 27, 2021. James Jackson is accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs. (LAPD via US Marshalls)

Jackson he allegedly shot dog walker Ryan Fischer with a .40 caliber handgun in February 2021 and stole two of the singer's valuable French bulldogs in Hollywood.

Fischer was hospitalized but survived the attack. Lady Gaga's dogs were safely returned.

Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were also charged alongside Jackson with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery, the U.S. Marshals said.

Jackson is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He's around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, the agency said.

