Marshall vs Hermans LIVE! Boxing result, fight stream and reaction after sensational knockout

Marshall vs Hermans - LIVE!

Savannah Marshall defender her WBO middleweight title against Femke Hermans in Newcastle and attention will now turn to an undisputed showdown with Claressa Shields.

It was the 30-year-old’s third defence of her title, wbich she won in October 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage victory over Hannah Rankin, and she has not been taken past the third round since.

It sets up a massive undisputed fight against Claressa Shields, holder of the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF and The Ring titles.

Shields defended those belts in Cardiff in February, when she then got into a heated confrontation with Marshall after the fight. Marshall is the only fighter to ever beat the American, back in the amateur World Championships in 2012, and a clash between the pair is now set to take place in the summer.

Florian Marku defended his IBF International welterweight title earlier in the night with a fourth-round stoppage of Chris Jenkins, while Brad Rea extended his record to 13-0 with a comfortable points victory and Zak Chelli got a sixth-round stoppage.

Boxing schedule and results

Savannah Marshall bt Femke Hermans

Florian Marku bt Chris Jenkins

Zak Chelli bt Jack Kilgannon

Brad Rea bt Lukasz Ndafoluma

Chloe Watson vs Gemma Ruegg

Luke Cope bt Lee Connelly

April Hunter bt Ester Konecna

Michael Webster bt Erdogan Kadrija

Georgia O’Connor bt Erica Alvarez

Hosea Stewart bt Phil William

Matty Harris bt Mait Metsis

Michael Likalu bt Carl Turney

22:51 , Matt Verri

"I know Claressa can't handle my power!"



Shalom: Could happen in June

22:47 , Matt Verri

Ben Shalom, Boxxer promoter, is determined to get this fight on next.

He says: “It’s very, very close. Honestly, a matter of days. Claressa obviously wants it and it’s going to be a classic.

“It has to happen here in Newcastle. We’re looking at late June, early July. It will happen very, very soon.

“I think Claressa is a special talent. She will never shy away from a challenge. She’ll do what needs to be done.”

Fury: Undisputed fight is biggest in women’s boxing

22:43 , Matt Verri

“This is the biggest fight in women’s boxing. Bar none.

“They are the best two in the division and it needs to happen next.”

Marshall ready for Shields

22:42 , Matt Verri

“I know Claressa can’t handle my power. I believe I severely hurt Claressa.

“It’s Great Britain vs American. It’s always a great rivalry. 100% (I’m ready for the summer.) It’s got to happen here in the North East.”

Marshall marches on!

22:40 , Matt Verri

22:33 , Matt Verri

WOW.

That was absolutely stunning from Marshall. Completely in control throughout, relaxed and composed.

And when she unloads the power is there to see. Hermans sent crashing to the canvas and there was absolutely no way she was getting up from that.

Good to see her up onto her stool now. Marshall still looks completely calm in her corner, talking to Peter Fury.

Marshall vs Hermans

22:32 , Matt Verri

Round 3

Hermans is firing back every time she gets tagged, now allowing herself to be pushed back into the corner.

Big shot from Marshall and she’s the one landing the cleaner shots, backed up with a nice body shot. Herman did initially have the footwork to get out of trouble but she’s looking increasingly uncomfortable.

AND MARSHALL DROPS HERMANS WITH A MASSIVE SHOT! IT’S WAVED OFF AND MARSHAL HAS ANOTHER STOPPAGE VICTORY!

Marshall vs Hermans

22:29 , Matt Verri

Round 2

A couple of nice jabs from Marshall and then a straight right that sends Hermans staggering back into the corner. Looks like Marshall has come out at the start of this round to up the pace.

Another well-timed right, Hermans is feeling it every time it lands. The Belgian is light on her feet though and is moving impressively around the ring, certainly not easy to hit.

The pair exchange at the bell. Entertaining round, Marshall just about edged it.

Marshall vs Hermans

22:26 , Matt Verri

Round 1

Hermans knows full well how powerful Marshall is so she’s keeping her distance in the opening stages.

Right hand from Marshall forces Hermans back onto the ropes, but the world champion is happy to take her time. Patient start.

Relaxed first two minutes from Marshall, just working her way into the fight. Not a huge amount thrown from either of them.

22:24 , Matt Verri

Formalities are all done, it’s time to get down to the fight.

Marshall looks incredibly calm. First round is underway!

22:20 , Matt Verri

And now for the world champions, Savannah Marshall. Huge, huge night for her. An undisputed clash against Claressa Shields is within reach, but that will be snatched away if she slips up tonight.

Peter Fury is convinced she won’t be distracted. We’re going to find out very shortly.

It’s time!

22:18 , Matt Verri

Here we go - main event is just a few minutes away. Time for some world title action.

Hermans makes her way to the ring first, smiles as she’s met with a chorus of boos. Sure she was expecting that.

Fury: Marshall is hitting harder than ever

22:14 , Matt Verri

Peter Fury, trainer of Savannah Marshall, is confident that his fighter will be fully focussed on the task ahead tonight and not looking ahead to a potential bout with Claressa Shield.

“I’ve gone through it with Savannah and I’ve told her ‘you’re a world champion now, and all this comes with it, just peel the pressure off, it doesn’t matter, don’t get thinking you’ve got to overperform and impress Claressa’,” Fury said.

“I said ‘drown that out, you’ve got a job to do’.

“She’s super confident, she’ll go about her job, and she’ll go and dissect the opponent, that’s it.

“She’s hitting harder than ever before, she’s in fantastic shape.

“She’ll struggle to go the distance this girl, and I know she’s never been stopped.”

Marku has his eye on some big names...

22:10 , Matt Verri

22:08 , Matt Verri

Chris Kongo is ringside, but Marku has dismissed him as a potential next opponent.

He’s made it clear who he wants - Amir Khan. If not, he also wants to face Kell Brook or Conor Benn. They would all certainly be huge fights.

Florian Marku wants Amir Khan next

22:05 , Matt Verri

“Chris Jenkins, I have respect for him. Congratulations. He accepted the fight. I didn’t come here by luck, and win all those fights, I give my heart when I come to the ring.

“Today, I outboxed the boxer. I’m still learning. Don’t forget, I’m only three years into boxing. Give me Amir Khan. I’m going to break him.”

Watch: Marku gets punishing stoppage in fourth round

22:02 , Matt Verri

21:59 , Matt Verri

Nice to see the respect from the two in the corner.

Jenkins got caught on the temple and his legs completely went, but he decided not to go down and that probably cost him.

Staggered on, Marku unloaded and the referee had seen enough. No complaints from Jenkins about the decision.

Marku vs Jenkins

21:57 , Matt Verri

Round 4

Big right hand from Marku... JENKINS IN HUGE TROUBLE!

He staggers back, did he go to ground? Referee tells Marku to continue and he’s unloading now, Jenkins covering up but he looks in a really bad way.

Shots are landing, Jenkins stumbles back onto the ropes. REFEREE JUMPS IN AND STOPS IT!

Marku gets the fourth-round stoppage!

Marku vs Jenkins

21:54 , Matt Verri

Round 3

Jenkins lands a couple of left hooks, but Marku responds with a straight right.

It’s Marku who has taken centre ring in this round, stalking his opponent. The pair have clashed heads - cut has opened up on Marku’s forehead and he keeps wiping it. Clearly bothering him.

Gets caught with a big right hand too, responds with a combination of his own though. The cut has increased the intensity from Marku, he’s pressing things now.

Lovely left hook from Marku lands right on the bell, got to think that’s his round. His corner tell him that the cut is fine.

Marku vs Jenkins

21:50 , Matt Verri

Round 2

Marku marching forward, but he walks into a nicely-timed left hook from Jenkins.

It’s been a patient start from Marku, not looking to rush things. Happy to try and establish the jab.

Every so often the pair trade in the centre of the ring and now Marku pushes Jenkins back into the corner. Albanian fans love it, but Jenkins rolls out of the way without taking any punishment.

It’s a very tight second round, could go either way.

Marku vs Jenkins

21:46 , Matt Verri

Round 1

Brilliant atmosphere in Newcastle, all in favour of Marku. Albanian fans are out in force!

Both fighters landing a couple of nice jabs in the early stages, Jenkins throwing slightly more in the opening 90 seconds.

Better from Marku though, two big uppercuts and then some punishing body shots. Combinations certainly landing.

Sharp start from Jenkins on the whole, he probably does just enough to take the opening round. Reminder that this bout is scheduled to be ten rounds.

21:42 , Matt Verri

Marku’s IBF International welterweight title is on the line in this one.

Four losses on Jenkins’ record - most recent of those was in July last year against Ekow Essuman when he lost his British and Commonwealth belts.

Moments away from the first bell!

21:39 , Matt Verri

Chris Jenkins first into the ring, former British and Commonwealth champion. The 33-year-old doesn’t have a huge amount of crowd support, it would seem.

A lot of love for Florian Marku, lots of Albanian flags in the crowd. 11 fights, 10 wins and a draw in his professional career so far.

Time to find out whether he can stay unbeaten!

21:34 , Matt Verri

Almost time for the co-main event - Florian Marku vs Chris Jenkins.

Safe to say these two are not the best of friends, and that won’t have been helped by their clash at the weigh-in yesterday. There should be fireworks...

Watch: Chelli gets the sixth-round stoppage

21:31 , Matt Verri

21:27 , Matt Verri

That’s the first time Kilgannon has been stopped. Really impressive stoppage from Chelli and he gets the victory he very much deserved. One second left in the round when it was called off!

Chelli showed his power throughout the fight and eventually got his reward.

Chelli vs Kilgannon

21:24 , Matt Verri

Round 6

Impressive that Chelli is able to keep this pace up, putting so much into the shots that it must be taking a lot out of him.

Referee pauses the round after a clash of heads. Cut has opened up on Chelli’s forehead and there’s a lot of blood cutting from it, which has done little to help his irritated mood. Swinging even more now.

Another time out to get the cut cleaned up, entire left side of his face is covered. Fortunately doesn’t seem to be impacting his vision.

KILGANNON DOWN! AND THE REFEREE CALLS THE FIGHT OFF!

Chelli was even more annoyed after that clash of heads and he’s got the job done with just a few seconds left in the sixth round.

Chelli vs Kilgannon

21:19 , Matt Verri

Round 5

Quick start to the round from Chelli, who continues to land heavy shots. Right hand backs Kilgannon up into the corner.

A couple more looping overhand shots don’t land, bangs his gloves together. He’s desperate to just trade but Kilgannon keeps moving back and getting out of range.

Two more stiff jabs are nicely timed, but Kilgannon is able to get through another three minutes of punishing shots.

Chelli vs Kilgannon

21:15 , Matt Verri

Round 4

Kilgannon doubles up with the jab, Chelli responds with an overhand right that sends his opponent back onto the ropes. Good stiff jab too to back it up.

Smile from Kilgannon as Chelli lands a couple more heavy shots, but he takes them well. He’s put on a good show so far on short notice, but don’t think he’s done enough to win a round yet.

At the halfway stage, Chelli is in control. He doesn’t look like a man who will want four more rounds of this either.

Chelli vs Kilgannon

21:11 , Matt Verri

Round 3

Kilgannon’s face starting to look a bit marked as the heavy shots come flying in. He’s not looking particularly keen to trade with Chelli.

Lovely left hook from Chelli, visibly staggers Kilgannon. And a right to the body. Everything thrown at maximum power.

Bell comes at a great time for Kilgannon - he was on the ropes and on the receiving end of two big shots to the head. Three rounds gone, three rounds to Chelli.

Chelli vs Kilgannon

21:06 , Matt Verri

Round 2

Patience is not part of the plan from Chelli it would seem. Left hooks being thrown at every opportunity, before the right hand misses. Not sure he’s thrown a jab yet.

Nice combination though forces Kilgannon back. Last-minute opponent catches Chelli on the back of the head, referee pauses things to warn him.

Three, four, five body shots from Chelli, who is loading up on Kilgannon. His round again, despite showing some slight frustrations.

Chelli vs Kilgannon

21:02 , Matt Verri

Round 1

Chelli throwing some really big right hands early on, Kilgannon looking to tie up his opponent at every opportunity.

Heavy shots all coming from Chelli, he looks really focussed. Maybe a bit too keen though, getting frustrated as Kilgannon moves around the ring. Stalks after him and continues to look for the big right hand.

Kilgannon shoves Chelli away from the clinch and lands a couple of nice shots on the ball, but it’s Chelli’s round.

20:59 , Matt Verri

Chelli and Kilgannon are in the ring, just moments away from getting this one up and running.

Another eight-round bout, should we go the distance.

20:57 , Matt Verri

On we go, as the super-middleweights now take centre stage.

Zak Chelli vs Jack Kilgannon... Kilgannon took the fight on Thursday so he’s had very little notice. Also could prove to be awkward for Chelli, a late change of opponent never easy to deal with.

He’s still the big favourite to come through though.

20:53 , Matt Verri

Rea says he felt like he won every round of the fight and could comfortably have gone another two rounds had it been a longer bout. Also says he feels like he may have suffered a hand injury earlier on.

Good learning fight for Rea, he was certainly tested in parts. Switched a lot between orthodox and southpaw, and landed some really nice shots.

Rea gets points decision

20:50 , Matt Verri

78-73 in favour of Brad Rea!

Referee gives it to Rea as expected, as the Mancunian extends his unbeaten record to 13-0.

A couple of slightly nervy moments in the opening rounds, but a great knockdown and he controlled the second half of the fight nicely. Job done.

Rea vs Ndafoluma

20:47 , Matt Verri

Round 8

Final round of the bout - are we going the distance?

Ndafoluma throws a couple of body shots, referee warns him not to go too low. Not as much snap in his shots now though, as you’d expect at the end of the fight.

Lovely left hook from Rea, but Ndafoluma responds with a combination to the body.

And that’s the final bell. Should be a relatively comfortable points decision in favour of Rea.

Rea vs Ndafoluma

20:43 , Matt Verri

Round 7

Got to think that Rea is far enough ahead on the cards now, particularly with that knockdown, that he just needs to see out these last six minutes to get the decision.

Might be even better for him if he keeps throwing the combinations, looks so much better when he takes the centre of the ring and lets his hands go.

Nice left hand and Ndafoluma is forced back onto the ropes. A couple of great body shots too, and another punishing left hook. This dominant stuff now from Rea, Ndafoluma having the energy knocked out of him.

Rea’s best overall three minutes of the fight.

Rea vs Ndafoluma

20:39 , Matt Verri

Round 6

Rea catching Ndafoluma when the Namibian comes in, timing the left hooks really nicely.

Ndafoluma continuing to throw plenty, he hasn’t given up hope of winning this fight. Rea has looked vulnerable at times.

Big, looping right hand from Ndafoluma misses, getting a bit more desperate from him now. Rea lands a nice jab to finish the round as he continues to keep things largely under control.

Watch: Rea gets the knockdown in Round 4

20:36 , Matt Verri

Rea vs Ndafoluma

20:35 , Matt Verri

Round 5

Can Rea push the pace and take real control now? Ndafoluma looks to have recovered from that knockdown.

Rea happy enough to just control the pace of this fight, doesn’t look in any real rush. Staying out of range on the whole, Ndafoluma not able to land many of those right hands that we saw earlier in the fight.

Uneventful round, Rea probably just about did enough to take it.

Rea vs Ndafoluma

20:32 , Matt Verri

Round 4

Ndafoluma continues to loop the right hand, Rea sees it coming and throws a left hook. And then a nice right hand gets through the defences. Rea starting to enjoy a bit more success as the fight goes on.

GREAT SHOT! NDAFOLUMA DOWN! Brilliant from Rea and Ndafoluma looks in real trouble. Left hook flush on the chin.

Gets up just about in time and the bell goes to save Ndafoluma. Will the next minute be enough for him to get his legs back?

Rea vs Ndafoluma

20:27 , Matt Verri

Round 3

Good work from Ndafoluma to the body and he then catches Rea with a nice left hook.

Rea throws a huge left hand himself, opponent saw it coming though and was able to get out of the way.

That’s better from Rea, finishes the round really well as he puts together a couple of powerful combinations. Might have been enough to win the round too, as there wasn’t a huge amount of action in it.

Rea vs Ndafoluma

20:23 , Matt Verri

Round 2

Ndafoluma down with just over a minute of the round gone... referee says no knock down. The count had started but it’s waved away.

Fighters came together, looks like he just lost his balance and stumbled over.

This is nice work from Ndafoluma, he has Rea on the ropes and starts to unload. Right hand is causing the Mancunian problems.

Rea enjoying a bit more success as he lands the jab and then gets out of range, but it’s been an uncomfortable start for him. Maybe just Rea’s round.

Rea vs Ndafoluma

20:19 , Matt Verri

Round 1

Ndafoluma has started well, a couple of nice chopping right hands catching Rea. And again from the Namibian, another right hand catches Rea flush.

Rea hasn’t thrown much himself in the opening few minutes.... until he very nearly catches his opponent as he came in.

Tight opening round, Ndafoluma lands a big right hand on the bell. He probably just edged it.

20:15 , Matt Verri

Eight rounds of middleweight action scheduled, if it goes the distance.

Rea will be hoping to get the job done inside the full 24 minutes. Fighters in the ring, very nearly time to get underway!

20:12 , Matt Verri

First up on the main undercard - Brad Rea vs Lukasz Ndafoluma.

Manchester’s Rea is 12-0 and looking to keep that unbeaten record going in this middleweight clash. Ndafoluma has five defeats to his name - remains to be seen how much the 36-year-old has left in the tanks.

Price and Artingstall sign with Boxxer

20:07 , Matt Verri

Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall are also in attendence this evening. Price won gold last summer at the Tokyo Olympics, while Artingstall took bronze.

The pair are turning professional and have signed promotional deals with Boxxer, so will be fighting on Sky Sports going forward.

Shields: I’m going to beat Marshall in front of her fans

20:02 , Matt Verri

“Boos don’t matter. They boo me because I’m great. I’m going to be great too when I come back here and beat her in front of all her fans and friends.”

Would be fair to say Shields does not get a particularly warm welcome from the Newcastle faithful as she’s interviewed in the ring...

Shields arrives in Newcastle

20:00 , Matt Verri

Should Marshall get victory later tonight, I’m sure we won’t have to wait long for Shields to quickly find her way over to say a few words to her rival.

Never dull when Shields is around!

Job done for unbeaten Cope

19:54 , Matt Verri

Marshall and Shields on collision course

19:48 , Matt Verri

Claressa Shields is in attendance tonight - she’ll be hoping her big rival Savannah Marshall can get the win and set up a huge undisputed clash between the pair.

That bout could follow later this year if Marshall gets the job done tonight, but she needs to make sure she does just that against Hermans.

“I’ve got Femke on Saturday, get past her and there’s nothing standing between me and Claressa. Get past Femke and then hopefully me and Claressa in the summer,” Marshall said.

“It’s definitely my hardest fight to date, former world champion, only been beaten by world champions, I’m expecting a tough night.

“I know I need to beat Femke to get that fight, I’d never run away with the Claressa thing.

“Claressa has been mentioned for the last four or five years so it’s nothing new to me.”

So far tonight...

19:41 , Matt Verri

TV coverage and main undercard is yet to get underway, but there’s already been some action in Newcastle.

Matty Harris got a dominant knockout win in the first round of his bout, before Hosea Stewart and Georgia O’Connor picked up victories via decisions.

Michael Webster moved to 7-0 with another stoppage win, while April Hunter won every round of the six to cruised to a points decision.

Weigh-in result

19:39 , Malik Ouzia

Savannah Marshall came in at the heavier of the two fighters at yesterday’s weigh-in, tipping the scales at 11st 5lbs compared to Femke Hermans’ 11st 4lbs 8oz.

“I’m feeling really good, I’ve had a tough camp, it’s been gruelling, the results should show Saturday,” Marshall said.

“Femke is a tough opponent, I’ve done two camps on Femke after the fight was cancelled first time so I’m looking to put on a good performance.”

Big fight odds

19:30 , Malik Ouzia

Marshall win: 1/50

Hermans win: 17/1

Draw: 33/1

Marshall by decision/technical decision: 16/5

Marshall by KO, TKO or DQ: 1/5

Hermans by decision/technical decision: 35/1

Hermans by KO, TKO or DQ: 25/1

Fight card in full

19:25 , Malik Ouzia

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans

Florian Marku vs Chris Jenkins

Brad Rea vs Lukasz Ndafoluma

Zak Chelli vs Jack Kilgannon

Michael Webster vs Mehmet Bingoel

April Hunter vs Ester Konecna

Luke Cope vs Lee Connelly

Georgia O’Connor vs Erica Alvarez

Michael Likalu vs Carl Turney

Matty Harris vs Mait Metsis

Chloe Watson vs Gemma Ruegg

Hosea Stewart vs Phil Williams

Standard Sport prediction

19:19 , Malik Ouzia

Hermans certainly doesn’t lack for experience of world title fights, while she has rattled off three comfortable victories since her pair of defeats to Shields and unified super-middleweight champion Elin Cederroos - including emphatic stoppages of Borislava Goranova and Lili Jumali in her native Belgium.

But the formidable Marshall is another hugely daunting step up for the 32-year-old. The hard-hitting British favourite is still undefeated, with nine of her 11 pro wins coming by way of knockout.

Shields comprehensively outboxed Hermans to easily defend her titles in California back in 2018 and we’d expect the same result here, but with Marshall potentially adding another impressive KO to her record - the first pro stoppage of Hermans - as she looks to send a defiant message to her arch-rival ahead of a massive contest later in the year.

Marshall to win by KO in round seven.

How to watch

19:13 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: In the UK, Saturday night’s Boxxer card is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage starting at 8pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch all the action online via the Sky Go app. Sky Sports’ Facebook and YouTube pages will also have live coverage of the early undercard from 5:30pm.

What time is the main event?

19:09 , Malik Ouzia

The main televised undercard is due to begin at 8pm BST, with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm.

As ever, those times are subject to change.

Good evening!

19:05 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of tonight’s card in Newcastle, headlined of course by Savannah Marshall’s WBO middleweight title defence against Femke Hermans.

We’ll have all the build-up and undercard action as we move through the evening.