Marshall DT Larry Aaron dies after New Year's party gunshot wound

Defensive tackle Larry Aaron was shot at a New Year’s party. (Getty)

Marshall defensive tackle Larry Aaron died Thursday from complications following a gunshot wound suffered at a New Year’s Eve party. He was 19 years old.

Aaron was shot in the back at the party while home in Maryland over the holiday break. According to the Huntington Herald-Dispatch, Aaron died after complications from treatment for his injuries. His mother said in the days after the incident that the bullet had lodged in Aaron’s spine and he was paralyzed.

“Marshall University lost a very special young man today and it has shocked and saddened us all,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Larry Aaron’s family and friends, many of whom were his fellow Thundering Herd teammates. His loss will be felt in every corner of our program and his spirit will never be forgotten.”

The Herald-Dispatch said Aaron was shot at the party while protecting his girlfriend.

It later became known that the actions of Larry Aaron III were heroic as he was shot after throwing his body in front of his girlfriend, whom attended the party with him, to protect her once the bullets rang out at the residence.

Aaron was a redshirt freshman in 2017 and played in eight games. He had 13 tackles and was a participant in the team’s New Mexico Bowl win over Colorado State.

The team will host a fundraiser and sell t-shirts for Aaron’s family during the Marshall basketball game on Saturday night. The t-shirts are also available online on Marshall’s website.

