Marshall comes up strong in overtime, beats UAB 86-78

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) -- C.J. Burks was 4-for-4 from the free throw line while Marshall held UAB to just two points in the extra period as the Thundering Herd posted an 86-78 win on Saturday night.

Chris Cokley scored six of UAB's final eight points in regulation, the final two on a layup with :24 left, to tie the game at 76-76 and force overtime. His dunk with 3:43 left in overtime to tie it at 78-78 were the Blazers only points in the extra period.

Burks knocked down 4 of 8 from behind the arc and 6 of 6 from the line to finish with 24 points for the Herd (14-6, 5-2 C-USA). Ajdin Penava added 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while John Elmore finished with his second triple double of the season, 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Cokley finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead UAB (13-7, 4-3). Nate Darling added 21 points, William Lee scored 13 points and grabbed 10 boards and Nick Norton dished 10 assists.