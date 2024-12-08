Marshall’s Charles Huff named coach at Sun Belt rival Southern Miss

Marshall coach Charles Huff was hired for the same role at Southern Miss on Sunday, a day after the Thundering Herd won the Sun Belt championship game.

Huff will go from the Sun Belt’s best team to its worst. He replaces Will Hall, who was fired in October after a 1-6 start. The Golden Eagles finished the season 1-11.

Marshall (10-3) won its final seven games for its first 10-win season since 2015, beating Louisiana-Lafayette 31-3 in the Sun Belt title game on Saturday night.

“As we started this search, we were focused on finding a dynamic leader who could get our program back to competing for championships,” Southern Miss athletic director Jeremy McClain said in a statement. “Charles Huff has proven that he is a winner who can build a championship culture within the Sun Belt."

Huff’s four-year contract at Marshall was up after this season and there had been no agreement on a new deal. His career record at Marshall was 32-20 and the Thundering Herd became bowl eligible in each season. The highlight was a win over 20 1/2-point favorite Notre Dame on the road in 2022, Marshall’s second-ever victory over a top-10 team. The Thundering Herd finished that season 9-4, then went 6-7 in 2023.

Huff got his first head coaching job at Marshall in January 2021 a few weeks after he helped Alabama win the national championship over Ohio State. He spent two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s associate head coach and running backs coach. Among his other stints as an assistant were at Mississippi State and Penn State. He also spent a season with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.

Huff, 41, was Marshall’s first Black head football coach. He is a 2005 graduate of Hampton, where he played center, guard, fullback and tight end.

Hall was fired midway through his fourth season at Southern Miss. He was 14-30 following a 44-28 home loss to Arkansas State. The Golden Eagles’ only win this season was against Southeastern Louisiana of the lower-tier Football Championship Subdivision.

Shortly after the announcement of Huff’s hiring, Marshall named N.C. State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson as his replacement.

John Raby, The Associated Press