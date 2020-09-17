GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Mocked After Vowing To Never Rewrite U.S. Constitution

Sen. Marsha Blackburn decided the best way to celebrate Constitution Day was to demonstrate she’s not actually familiar with the document.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Republican tweeted a promise never to rewrite the Constitution ― a dubious notion, as we shall see.

We will never rewrite the Constitution of the United States. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 17, 2020

Blackburn’s tweet might have appealed to voters who like tough statements, but it was mocked by people who paid attention in civics class.

You see, the Constitution has been revised many times throughout the country’s 244-year history ― 27 times, to be specific.

But the proper term is “amendment,” not “rewrite.”

Blackburn was taken to task by Twitter users.

So, this big dummy doesn’t seem to understand how the constitution works.... https://t.co/OwQYLSaf9w — Brian Logan Dales (@brianlogandales) September 17, 2020

Does she not know what a “law” is? https://t.co/6QbGJqbePt — dismantle the mpd (@anamariecox) September 17, 2020

So you are ok with slavery and women not being able to vote??? You know those amendments that were put in and essentially changing the constitution https://t.co/1TNNyWXOLT — Eric Garcia (@EricG1247) September 17, 2020

I had to take a civic competency test to become a US citizen but they will let anyone become a US Senator https://t.co/9hl5Jxu7P1 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 17, 2020

Did....did she take any US history classes? Does she not know it's been rewritten almost 30 times? Does she not know that the entirety of Articles 2 and 3 have been ignored by Trump and the GOP?



Of course she doesnt. That would require Martha to read rather than watch Fox. https://t.co/vGBmOIO46G — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 17, 2020

a·mend·ment

/əˈmen(d)mənt/



noun



a minor change or addition designed to improve a text, piece of legislation, etc. https://t.co/p5RVWtq3Yu — KTVB Brian Holmes (@KTVBBrian) September 17, 2020

The hilarious part about this shit is all the times Blackburn and her colleagues have sponsored efforts to, uh, literally rewrite the Constitution https://t.co/DtABvqybJM — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) September 17, 2020

would you care to amend your statement? https://t.co/z1qDNxbKDI — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 17, 2020

Some people suspected that Blackburn was actually quite familiar with the process of rewriting the Constitution ― and brought receipts.

Here's when you co-sponsored a bill to amend the Constitution to ban same-sex marriage in 2003: https://t.co/yAdWV5Y1v7



And in 2004: https://t.co/K3WbjPJXBK



And in 2006: https://t.co/LTMmPR08ox



And in 2008: https://t.co/BPPvsv816Q



You wanted to rewrite it to hurt families. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 17, 2020

Sen. Blackburn has cosponsored three resolutions for constitutional amendments just this Congress! Prohibiting flag burning, limiting SCOTUS to nine justices, and a balanced budget amendment. https://t.co/5JYuQelIc1 — Alex Clearfield (@AlexClearfield) September 17, 2020

HuffPost reached out to Blackburn’s office for comment, but no one immediately responded.

