Will Marsh Therapy On How Music Is a Form of Meditation and The Steps to Take in 2020

SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study published by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) in 2019, people listen to, on average, eighteen hours of music per week. This number is on the rise year after year as music is becoming easier to access, and people are discovering the benefits of music as a form of meditation. The study by the IFPI was conducted in 21 countries around the world.



Will Marsh, founder and CEO of Will Marsh Therapy says, "Through my journey as a musician, I’ve become deeply fascinated by the concept of music as a form of meditation. At first, many people think that you need absolute silence for meditation. This is not the case. In fact, music can often be quite helpful during meditation. Another common misconception when it comes to music as a form of meditation is that you can only listen to soft calming music. This is also false. Finally, practicing music can in fact also be a form of meditation. This can be practicing singing or practicing the playing of an instrument. In the traditional sitar music of India that I’ve studied intensively, we treat music as a form of meditation and devotion.

However, I want to stress that any kind of music can be expressed and used in this way. I believe that sound is perhaps the most ancient tool that humans have used for practicing prayer, meditation and the recitation of sacred texts."

Here are some easy steps to follow:



Music Meditation Steps



While it is recommended to meditate with music for a minimum of ten minutes, you can meditate for as short a period of time as one song, or even as long as one hour or more. And while slow music is typically best for meditation, whatever music you enjoy the most is what will work best for you.

It is best to sit upright in a comfortable position. Close your eyes as you listen to the music. Focus your attention on the present moment and the music that is playing. Try your best to redirect any thoughts that come into your mind.



Do your best to feel the music and just the music. Meditation is a time to relax your mind. If you fully immerse yourself in the music, you will feel relaxed much sooner.



Meditation Myths



You do not have to meditate in complete silence. Finding a place to meditate where you have complete silence or near silence is great when you are first training yourself to meditate. However, as you become more experienced with meditation, you will be able to better block out noises and be able to meditate in more noisy places.

You can listen to music while you meditate. It is best to listen to one song or album on repeat so that you don’t have too many different styles of music playing while you are trying to meditate. Though it is generally not recommended, you can listen to Guns N’ Roses while meditating, for example, if that is the kind of music that calms and relaxes you.



Types of Music for Meditation



Here are a few types of music that you can listen to if you prefer calmer quieter music:

Indian classical music Gregorian chanting Acoustic String instruments Sounds of nature Instrumental music like solo piano, harp, flute

Benefits of Music During Meditation



It reduces stress

It can help you reach a deeper level with your meditation

It helps your body heal naturally

It helps you have better eating habits

It helps you balance your emotions

It helps you improve your concentration

It helps you sleep better

Practicing Music as Meditation



If you are a musician, practicing your craft can be a meditative exercise. It is important to make sure that you are practicing in a space where you are comfortable and can be clear and focused. Sit in an upright but relaxed posture. Know exactly what you want to work on before you start. Are you practicing chords and scales or songs? Are you practicing one song repeatedly or are you practicing a particular medley of songs? Before beginning to practice, do some breathing exercises to release any tension in your body and your mind. When practicing, remember to respect your instrument. It is a vehicle to help you reach a higher state of peace and tranquility.

Summary



Music is in fact a great tool for meditation. Whether that is listening to music to enhance meditation, listening to music as a form of meditation, or playing music as a form of meditation. Using music in your meditation will make it much easier for you. Recognize which style of music you like best and try playing it in the background the next time you want to try to meditate.

