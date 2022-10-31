Marseille vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Alex Young
·2 min read
Marseille and Tottenham face off in a mouthwatering Champions League final with all four teams from Group A still able to reach the knockout stage and top the group.

Spurs just need a point in France to advance, with a win guaranteed to see them seeded in next week’s draw, while Marseille must win or will face elimination.

Sporting Lisbon and Frankfurt, who sit second and third in the group, will know only one of them can join either Spurs or Marseille in the competition next year.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Marseille vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Stade Velodrome will host the match.

Where to watch Marseille vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Marseille vs Tottenham team news

Spurs trio Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison all sat out training on Monday ahead of the squad flying out to France and will miss the game.

Romero will also sit out the visit to the south of France, missing a third game in four as he continues to struggle with muscle fatigue.

Davinson Sanchez is likely to deputise on the right of the back three, with Eric Dier expected to return to the middle centre-half role after being rested in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth.

Conte’s big decision is whether to start with a 3-5-2 system, with Oliver Skipp or Yves Bissouma joining the midfield, or play his preferred 3-4-3 and play Lucas Moura on the right wing.

A number of former Arsenal player should start for Marseille, including Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinic. Nuno Tavares, who is on loan from the Gunners, should also feature.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Marseille vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs made fairly easy work of Marseille in their first group game but the pressure is really on this time, and the home fans will make it their mission to create the most hostile of atmospheres.

There is no doubting who has the better squad, but this will come down to who holds their nerve best. Spurs just need a point to qualify - a win would see them top the group - and I think they will get it.

A 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Marseille and Tottenham have met just once before, earlier this season in the Champions League as Spurs ran out 2-0 winners in north London.

