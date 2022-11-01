Marseille vs Tottenham live: score and latest updates from Champions League

Marseille's players give Spurs no time on the ball - Clive Rose/Getty Images

08:21 PM

20 min: Marseille 0 Tottenham 0

Another strong chance for Sanchez, who powers the ball towards goal off his left foot. Lloris leaps to the near-post, making the save for a corner. Sanchez takes this too, but Son defends the effort out.

Mbemba whips a pass through the Spurs half to the edge of the box, as Marseille pick their way up into dangerous areas. Tottenham are just about keeping a handle on their hosts, but there's no breaking their dominance.

Clauss just outside the penalty area volleys the ball towards goal, again just missing the far-post.

08:18 PM

18 min: Marseille 0 Tottenham 0

Dier plays a long diagonal ball into the box from the right, looking for Son, but there's no one running to collect, save for Lopez off his line, gathering up the optimistic ball.

08:17 PM

15 min: Marseille 0 Tottenham 0

Taveres sends in another left-swinging cross into the box which is dealt with efficiently by Tottenham, as Marseille continues to hog possession.

Sessegnon throws in long from the left into the Tottenham half, but the ball jerks free, bypassing Lenglet and troubling Spurs as Marseille players gather on the edge of the box. The ball is struck up the pitch for a Tottenham attack, but this is shut down quickly, Marseille player flying back to clog up the attacking third.

08:14 PM

13 min: Marseille 0 Tottenham 0

The free kick is sent in messily and is quickly defended out by a wall of Spurs players in the box. Tottenham, however, continue to have difficulty getting into the Marseille half, not yet settled in these opening minutes.

08:12 PM

11 min: Marseille 0 Tottenham 0

Balerdi misplays a pass which lands in Tottenham's hands. After the ball is sent long, it's picked up by the home side, but Dier profits from the return, getting his head to the pass.

Tottenham are jumpy as they struggle for possession, Sessegnon bringing down Balerdi in a challenge for the ball, and giving away a free kick.

Tavares breaks down the left, but Sessegnon again intervenes, for a dangerous-looking free kick to the left of the box.

Story continues

08:10 PM

9 min: Marseille 0 Tottenham 0

Disappointing news for Marseille: Bailly has been struggling coming back from injury, and he spends less than 10 minutes on the pitch today after that earlier Bentancur tussle.

It's a blow for the defender, who is quickly replaced by Gigot.

Antonio Conte - Clive Rose/Getty Images

08:08 PM

7 min: Marseille 0 Tottenham 0

Marseille have come out hungrily, chancing their arm with Spurs in the opening moments. Tavares floats in a cross from the left, tempting Lloris out of his goal to make the catch.

Bentacur snatches the ball, bringing down Bailly, to set up a Spurs break, but the ball is won back quickly. Sanchez has a shot from some way out, not truly troubling the Spurs keeper.

08:06 PM

5 min: Marseille 0 Tottenham 0

Harit plays to Bailly at the back, who looks to set up a route down the right. When they don't find a way through, Lopez redirects up the left.

Dier tries to pin back a Marseille advance, but the ball skitters to Guendouzi. Working his way up the right, Clauss picks up the ball and attempts to run into the box from the right corner. He gets a shot off but Lloris crouches to save it.

08:04 PM

3 min: Marseille 0 Tottenham 0

An opening chance for Marseille! Harit plays a well-weighted cross to Sanchez, sneaking in front of Lenglet, who slides it towards goal. Lloris dives, but breathes a sigh of relief as the ball skirts just wide.

08:03 PM

1 min: Marseille 0 Tottenham 0

In a strange twist, Tottenham wear Marseille sky blue, but the home side are in their customary white.

Marseille have the opening spell of possession, and when Tottenham sneak it, Guendouzi picks up the ball in midfield to the roar of the crowd.

Sneaking up to the left of goal, Marseille's attempt to catch their visitors off-guard is blocked quickly.

08:01 PM

The whistle blows

We're underway at Stade Velodrome!

07:59 PM

The players are out

... hit by the wall of noise. Remarkable to think that the Virage Nord is closed, racket considered.

The anthem sounds, hands are shook, flares are burning, and we're moments away from kick-off in Marseille.

07:54 PM

Locals already in full voice

We *think* the Marseille fans are up for this. 🏟️🗣️#BBCFootball #UCL #MARTOT — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) November 1, 2022

07:49 PM

Last time these two met

Tottenham very much set the pattern for the sort of match that has defined their start to the season: a dull first half, and an energetic breakthrough in the second. Tottenham's seized upon Chancel Mbemba's dismissal, and summer signing Richarlison scored twice in five minutes to claim a deserved victory.

But feisty, creative Richarlison is injured, and sorely missed. What can Marseille do at home?

Richarlison celebrated his first Champions League goals with his family on an emotional night in north London - Tottenham Hotspur FC

07:47 PM

Cristian Stellini speaks

Conte's assistant manager is on media duty, and he seems as cool as a cucumber with fifteen minutes to go.

On missing Conte from the dugout:

Routine doesn't change. The dressing room is quite calm. We are motivated, we are ready to play this match.

On last night's fireworks:

We sleep very well, the fireworks, we enjoyed then. They were a bit short.

On what to watch out for from the home side:

The danger is the counter, the intensity, and they have players with talent and intensity. We have to be tough, we have to win duels, and then we'll see.

07:38 PM

Alexis Sanchez has got his mojo back

“He is a monster of work,” said Jonathan Clauss, Sánchez’s team-mate, earlier this season. “If he is strong in front of goal, it is not because the Lord told him he was going to be strong in front of goal, it is because he works like a mad person."

'Mad person' Alexis Sanchez is back to nibble his north London rivals, and prove himself to a former coach, and you can read Sam Dean's interview with him here.

07:34 PM

Blink and you'll miss him

A pre-match recce is the closest that Conte will get to the pitch this evening. The Italian coach will be watching tonight's fixture from the team bus due to his touchline ban, after picking up a red card in the dying moments of Tottenham's draw with Sporting CP last week.

But could that be a more portentous omen than it seems at first glance? Conte doesn't have the strongest Champions League record. In fact, for a manager of his stature, it's downright surprising.

Conte has only beaten one club in the knockout stages in five attempts, Celtic, and his Juventus was later knocked out of the quarter-finals without scoring a goal.

conte - Tottenham Hotspur FC

07:29 PM

A stand-out stadium

stade velodrome - Nicolas Tucat/AFP

Stade Velodrome is an extraordinary sight from the sky, a wavy, white, rubber ring dropped in the middle of a cluttered, sprawling Marseille cityscape.

Inside, it's a cauldron, as Marseille's home form this season would attest: the southern French club has won all but one of their home fixtures across all competitions this season.

Combine that with the noise and passion – and occasional volatility – of the fans, even a stand down, and it's a formidable place to come and play.

07:22 PM

Sam Dean is in Marseille

I arrived at the Stade Velodrome more than two hours before kick-off today and the streets were already packed with thousands of Marseille supporters. It's going to be a formidable and intense atmosphere for the Spurs players, even though a section of the ground is closed due to previous incidents involving the Marseille fans. Marseille need to win, and Spurs can't afford to lose. Spicy.

A win tonight would take Marseille through to the knockouts for the first time since 2011 – Stade Velodrome would erupt if the team could do it in front of their home crowd.

07:18 PM

Speculations, permutations

Things are pretty tight in Group D, with no one having secured a place in the knockout round next year. The standings before this final matchday are:

Tottenham - 8pts Sporting CP - 7pts Frankfurt - 7pts Marseille - 6pts

To secure progression, Spurs will have to win outright tonight, or draw, which would qualify them, but not send them top of the group: unless Sporting and Frankfurt draw.

07:10 PM

Team news in black and white

Marseille: Pau Lopez (GK), Chancel Mbemba, Eric Bailly, Leonardo Balerdi, Jonathan Clauss, Valentin Rongier (c), Jordan Vertout, Nuno Tavares, Matteo Guendouzi, Amine Harit, Alexis Sanchez

Subsitutes: Blanco, Ngapandouetnbu, Kolasinac, Gigot, Kabore, Gerson, Payet, Under, Suarez

Tottenham: Hugo Loris (GK) (c), Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura

Substitutes: Austin, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Royal, Doherty, White, Sarr, Skipp, Bissouma, Spence, Gil

Four players with Arsenal connections are in contention to face Spurs in this North Lond--- Champions League tie, as Marseille make one change from the side that lost to Eintracht Frankfurt last week, Bailly coming in for Samuel Gigot.

Tottenham make two changes, with Lenglet and Sessegnon starting ahead of Matt Doherty and Cristian Romero, who is rested as he continues to recover from injury.

Spurs players inspect the pitch in Marseille - Clive Rose/Getty Images

06:59 PM

Things already looking lively at Stade Velodrome

stade velodrome - Daniel Cole/AP

stade velodrome - Eric Gaillard/Reuters

stade velodrome - Daniel Cole/AP

06:56 PM

Marseille's starting XI

06:55 PM

How the visitors line up this evening

03:24 PM

Spurs suffer sleepless night due to fan fireworks

By Sam Dean in Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur’s players were twice woken up by prolonged fireworks display outside their team hotel in Marseille ahead of their crucial Champions League tie on Tuesday evening.

Fireworks were first set off outside the team hotel in France at around 1am, before a second round woke the players up again at around 4.30am.

The Marseille supporters firework show outside the #thfc hotel. pic.twitter.com/xC7LngiVLe — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) November 1, 2022

Spurs were fully expecting an unfriendly welcome from the locals in Marseille, who are known for their fierce support of the team. Marseille are looking to progress to the Champions League knockout stages at the expense of Antonio Conte’s side tonight.

Spurs will be eliminated from the group stages if they lose at the Stade Velodrome, and they will be without Conte for the duration of the match due to his touchline ban following a red card in last week’s draw against Sporting Lisbon.

Antonio Conte was penalised during the extra-time fracas over Spurs' disallowed goal - Steven Paston/PA

The atmosphere at the Stade Velodrome is expected to be ferocious despite a section of the ground being closed due to incidents involving the Marseille fans in a previous Champions League match against Frankfurt.

Spurs fans have been blocked from going to the city centre in Marseille due to fears of clashes between the two sets of supporters.