Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League result and final score after Hojbjerg goal and Son injury - live

Tottenham are the only English club yet to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds and face a shootout with French side Marseille this evening to see who will progress. Coming into the final game week, Spurs sit top of Group D with eight points from their five matches. Just behind them are Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt with seven and finally Marseille on six. Any two of these four sides could qualify depending on how the results go tonight.

Antonio Conte’s men should be the favourites to go through and will be buoyed by their 3-2 Premier League comeback win against Bournemouth on Saturday. The manager will be missing from the side-lines though having been sent off for dissent during Tottenham’s 1-1 draw against Sporting after Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner was ruled out by VAR.

Marseille haven’t won in four games across all competitions and were soundly beaten 2-0 when they made the trip to north London on the opening night of this Champions League campaign. Richarlison netted both of Tottenham’s goal that evening but he will miss tonight’s match along with Dejan Kulusevski as both wingers are injured.

Follow all the action as Tottenham travel to Marseille for this crucial Champions League fixture:

Marseille vs Tottenham

GOAL! 45+2’ - Mbemba nods Marseille ahead from a corner (MAR 1-0 TOT)

Tottenham need a point to qualify, three points will see them finish top of Group D

Marseille will reach last-16 if they defeat Spurs

Olympique de Marseille 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC

GOAL! Marseille 1-2 Tottenham (Hojbjerg, 90+5’)⚽️

22:00 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wins it for Spurs with the last kick of the game!

Marseille commit men up the pitch and Tottenham clear their lines to send Hojbjerg sweeping up the pitch on the counter-attack. He carries the ball into the box then smashes it past the goalkeeper and into the back off the net off the far post!

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

21:56 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play. This game could still swing either way. Marseille are the ones pushing for a winner with Spurs defending well.

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

21:52 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Chance! Oh my word, Marseille should be winning.

Cengiz Under gets the ball on the right side of the Tottenham final third and curls a left-footed cross over to the back post. Saed Kolasinac makes a run from deep, stays onside then meets the ball in the air.

He just needs to hit the target but his headed effort is nodded into the ground and bounces wide of the nearest post! How’s he missed that?

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

21:47 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Block! Sanchez receives the ball inside the box and spins away from Lenglet before drilling a shot at goal. Ivan Perisic drops back and blocks the effort before Spurs then deal with the resultant corner.

Oliver Skipp comes on to replace Rodrigo Bentancur for Tottenham.

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

21:45 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Into the final 10 minutes of the 90 now and Tottenham have successfully managed to nullify Marseille’s attacking threat.

Off the bar! Ivan Perisic sends a throw in up to Rodrigo Bentancur who carries it to the byline and pulls a pass back to Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg. He strikes it brilliantly and rattles the crossbar with his effort!

That would have sent Spurs into the knockout rounds. What a chance.

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

21:43 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Hugo Lloris is taking his time getting the match restarted whenever the ball comes to him which is annoying the home fans. Rodrigo Bentancur has gone down clutching his hamstring and takes a few more moments out of the game.

He’s had a beltin’ second half for Spurs and it’ll be a big miss if he has to go off.

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

21:40 , Michael Jones

75 mins: A triple change for Marseille as Igor Tudor attempts to change the course of this game. Cengiz Under, Saed Kolasinac and Issa Kabore all come on with Jonathan Clauss, Jordan Veretout and previous substitute Samuel Gigot hooked off.

15 minutes to play and Tottenham are in control of this game now.

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

21:36 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Marseille flow through midfield and get men into the box but Emerson Royal sprints back and blocks a cross from the left wing.

The corner ball is whipped into the middle where it bobbles off a couple of players and loops up kindly for Hugo Lloris.

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

21:34 , Michael Jones

69 mins: In the other Group D match of the night, Eintracht Frankfurt have come from behind to lead 2-1 against Sporting Lisbon. They’re topping the group as it stands with Spurs also going through.

Marseille are last once again. It’s a crazy group this one and it’ll go down to the wire.

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

21:30 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Disallowed goal! Harry Kane gets in behind and and rattles an effort into the back of the net but he’s immediately flagged offside and there are no complaints from the forward. The replays show Kane was a good couple of yards past the nearest defender.

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham: Clement Lenglet scores and celebrates equaliser for Spurs

21:30 , Jack Rathborn

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

21:29 , Michael Jones

63 mins: It was perhaps to be expected but Marseille have responded well to Tottenham’s equaliser. After a period of possession Emerson Royal blocks a cross into the box and Spurs fly forward on the counter-attack.

Chance! A poor pass over to Lucas Moura slows down the move but Royal sprints down the right and recovers the ball. He carries it into the area and squares the ball into the six-yard box. Lopez spills it but Kane can’t control it quickly enough to poke the ball into the back of the net!

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

21:24 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Close! A poor clearance from Spurs gifts the ball back to Amine Harit who sets himself and drills a shot at goal from a long way out. He connects well but Lloris has it covered and watches as the ball sails over the crossbar.

Marseille 1-1 Tottenham

21:21 , Michael Jones

57 mins: That goal from Clement Lenglet has put Tottenham back up to second in Group A as things stand. That’s enough for them to qualify for the next stage of the competition. If Spurs go on to win this game they’ll move back to the top of the table.

Perisic gives away a free kick deep in Tottenham’s final third. Marseille have the opportunity to whip in a cross. The set piece is driven straight over to Hugo Lloris who clings onto the ball with no major problems.

GOAL! Marseille 1-1 Tottenham (Lenglet, 54’)⚽️

21:18 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Matteo Guendouzi has a sly push on Harry Kane’s lower back which sends him sprawling to the deck and gives Spurs a free kick on the left side of the pitch.

Ivan Perisic flights it into the middle of the box where Clement Lenglet leaps to the ball and nods it into the nearest bottom corner!

Marseille 1-0 Tottenham

21:15 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Close! Bentancur makes a run off the ball in behind the Marseille defence which allows Spurs to get up the pitch. The midfielder drills a square pass into the penalty area and Harry Kane is hovering around looking for the tap in,

Pau Lopez leaps towards the ball and gets enough of it with an outstretched hand to tip the ball away from the Tottenham striker and his defenders manage to clear their lines.

Marseille 1-0 Tottenham

21:11 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Rodrigo Bentancur flicks a cross into the Marseille box but he can’t pick out Harry Kane and the home side nod the ball away.

It’s a brighter start from Spurs who already seem more determined to get on the ball.

Marseille 1-0 Tottenham: ‘Air Chancel’ hands OM lead

21:10 , Jack Rathborn

Second half: Marseille 1-0 Tottenham

21:09 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Emerson Royal has replaced Ryan Sessegnon for Tottenham at half-time. Spurs need to score and they need at least a draw to make it into the knockout rounds. Can they do it?

Marseille restart the match. 45 minutes to play.

HT Marseille 1-0 Tottenham

21:04 , Michael Jones

0 - Spurs failed to make a single touch in Marseille's penalty area in the first half; just the third occasion in the UEFA Champions League this season of a team not managing a touch in the opposition's box in the entire first half (also Rangers & Maccabi Haifa). Bunkered.

HT Marseille 1-0 Tottenham

21:01 , Michael Jones

Marseille had 69% possession in that half and managed to create seven chances with three on target. In contrast Tottenham had just two shots with a long ranged strike from Harry Kane the only one on target.

Spurs need to change it up in the second half.

HT Marseille 1-0 Tottenham

20:57 , Michael Jones

Is there a way back into this game for Tottenham?

Half-time: Marseille 1-0 Tottenham

20:53 , Michael Jones

45+7 mins: A thoroughly one-sided first half comes to an end with Marseille taking a vital advantage into the break. Spurs have been woeful and they’ve lost the attacking threat of Son Heung-min.

This half-time team talk needs to be a big one. If Tottenham continue to play as they have been doing Marseille will win this game easily.

Marseille 1-0 Tottenham: Son Heung-min suffers head injury

20:52 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham's Son Heung-min receives treatment (AP)

Tottenham's Son Heung-min receives treatment (AP)

(EPA)

Marseille 1-0 Tottenham

20:51 , Michael Jones

45+5 mins: As it stands Sporting CP and Marseille are heading into the knockout stages of the Champions League and Tottenham will get dropped into the Europa League.

That would change if Spurs can score and level the game. They need to play way better than they have been doing though. Marseille deserve their lead.

GOAL! Marseille 1-0 Tottenham (45+2’, Mbemba) ⚽️

20:47 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: It’s been coming!

Marseille win another corner and play this one quick and short to Amine Harit who whips a cross into the far side of the box. Chancel Mbemba is wide open and hangs high in the air to meet the ball and power a header past Hugo Lloris to send the crowd wild!

Huge moment and Spurs now need to score.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:46 , Michael Jones

45 mins: There’s going to be seven minutes of added time at the end of the first half. Spurs just need to get to the break at the minute. They’re getting overwhelmed by the home side.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:43 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Chance! A corner for Marseille is fizzed into the six-yard area where Samuel Gigot leaps ahead of Hugo Lloris but heads his effort at goal narrowly over the crossbar!

Tottenham are hanging in here. They’re being played off the park at present.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:42 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Spurs are all at sea here. Eric Dier floats an aerial pass into his own box and gives Ben Davies a lot of work to do to win it in the air against Amine Harit.

The ball is nodded over to Ryan Sessegnon who looks to hook it away and takes a bit of Matteo Guendouzi in the process although the referee doesn’t think it warrants a free kick.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:38 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Marseille are switching the ball with ease and heading down both sides to create space for crosses into the box. Apart from Sessegnon’s terrible clearance earlier Spurs have dealt with the crosses decently so far.

Harry Kane is sent down the left side and holds up the ball with no help from his teammates arriving. He does well to win Spurs a corner but the goalkeeper is fouled as Ivan Perisic’s delivery comes into the box.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:34 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Save! Mbemba gets forward on the right side and whips a cross into the penalty area. Ryan Sessegnon should deal with it easily but scuffs his attempted clearance and knocks the ball to Jordan Veretout.

Veretout laces a left-footed strike at goal and hits it well but the shot is a nice height for Hugo Lloris who palms it wide of the far post!

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:31 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Hugo Lloris belts the ball out of play to allow Bissouma to come on and replace Son. That substitution means there will be a change in shape for Spurs with Bissouma slotting into the midfield.

For now Lucas Moura has moved more central and is operating up near Harry Kane. The stoppage was around four minutes to make sure Son was okay to get off the pitch.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:29 , Michael Jones

27 mins: The Tottenham medical team have taken their time to check Son over and he’s wobbling off the pitch clutching his face.

Son has been helped down the tunnel and it doesn’t look as though he’ll be playing on. Just based on how gingerly Son is moving it looks as though he may have a slight concussion but that is unconfirmed.

Yves Bissouma is getting ready to come on but for now Spurs are playing with 10-men.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:26 , Michael Jones

24 mins: A aerial ball is sent up to Son Heung-min who has to contend with Cahcnel Mbemba to win it in the air. Mbemba has the momentum as the two players leap towards the ball and his shoulder cracks Son on the side of the face.

The Spurs attacker goes down and he needs some attention from the medics.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:21 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Save! Hugo Lloris comes to the rescue for Spurs and makes a sharp stop to deny Alexis Sanchez an opener after the forward latches on to one from inside the penalty area.

Lloris palms the ball behind for a corner that Son Heung-min eventually belts clear.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:19 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Eric Dier drifts into space on the right side of the pitch and waves aggressively to get his teammates to give him the ball. They manage to work it across the pitch and Dier curls a decent cross into the penalty area but there are no strikers around to get to it.

Pau Lopez lets the ball bounce then tidies up for the home side.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:17 , Michael Jones

15 mins: This opening quarter of an hour has been Marseille’s yet apart from Alexis Sanchez’s early headed effort they haven’t created much in front of goal which will give Tottenham some encouragement.

Ben Davies takes the ball up the pitch and looks to feed it over to Ivan Perisic making a run down the left side. The pass is wayward though and once again a Tottenham error causes the end to one of their attacks.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:15 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Tottenham advance with Lucas Moura in possession. He sends it up to Harry Kane who isn’t quite in tune with Son Heung-min as he dummies and leaves the ball. His intention is to let it roll over to Son but the South Korean can’t get there and the attack breaks down.

Marseille then win free kick after a foul on Nuno Tavares from Ryan Sessegnon.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Other than a couple of half-hearted counter-attacks Tottenham haven’t been able to get on the ball in these opening stages and that’s a problem that needs addressing.

Eric Bailly has a problem for Marseille and goes down off the ball. He’s been recovering from an injury and looks to have aggrivated it so Samuel Gigot is brought on to replace him.

Early blow for the hosts.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:06 , Michael Jones

6 mins: This has been a quick start from Marseille. Matteo Guendouzi receives the ball on the inside right channel and spins towards goal before flicking it over the top to match Jonathan Clauss’ overlapping run.

The wingback brings the ball into the box then drills a pass into the six-yard area but Hugo Lloris drops low and manages to smother it.

Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chance! Marseille win back the ball and knock it back ot Eric Bailly. He sends a diagonal ball over to the left wing where it gets headed down to Amine Harit.

Harit curls a cross into the box with the outside of his right foot and Alexis Sanchez spilts the lines perfectly to get to the ball but his glancing header bounces wide of the back post.

Kick off: Marseille 0-0 Tottenham

20:01 , Michael Jones

Tottenham get the match underway and send an aerial ball down the middle of the pitch that Eric Bailly collects for the home side. Marseille take over possession and slowly work their way up the pitch before a pass down the right side goes out of play.

Marseille vs Tottenham

19:58 , Michael Jones

Here come the players.

The stadium is packed tonight and there’s an excited yet nervous atmosphere hanging over proceedings. This is by far Tottenham’s biggest game of the season so far.

Can they get through this test?

Marseille vs Tottenham

19:52 , Michael Jones

Almost time for kick off. This game is essentially a final for both sides with the winner guaranteed a spot in the Champions League knockout stages.

Who will win?

Will Spurs win away from home?

19:48 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have won only two of their last eight Champions League matches (D2 L4). They preceded these games with a run of three straight victories during the 2019/20 group stages.

Spurs have also failed to score in their last three away Champions League matches. The last Premier League side to go on a longer such run was Manchester United between October 2004 and November 2005 (five games – a record for an English club).

Marseille vs Tottenham

19:42 , Michael Jones

Marseille and Tottenham’s only previous meeting in Europe came earlier this season, with Spurs winning 2-0.

Spurs have played away from home against French sides on six previous occasions in European competition without winning (D4 L2). The only one of these games that came in the Champions League was in November 2016 - a 2-1 defeat by Monaco.

Group D permutations

19:36 , Michael Jones

Tottenham will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat. They will finish first if they win, or if both games are drawn. Spurs cannot finish fourth.

Sporting will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat. They will finish first if they win and Tottenham do not. Sporting will finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs if both they and Marseille lose.

Frankfurt will be through to the round of 16 if they win. They will finish first if they win and Spurs do not. Frankfurt will finish third if both games are drawn, or if both they and Marseille lose.

Marseille will be through to the round of 16 if they win. They will finish first if they win and the other game is drawn. They will finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs if they draw and Sporting lose.

Marseille’s Alexis Sanchez: ‘Beating Tottenham every time was a great joy’

19:30 , Michael Jones

Former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is hoping to regain some favour in north London by helping knock Tottenham out of the Champions League.

Sanchez was a favourite at the Emirates Stadium between 2014 and 2018, scoring 80 goals in 166 games, but tarnished his reputation when he forced a move to Manchester United, where he was a subsequent flop.

He now plays for Marseille and if they win at the Orange Velodrome on Tuesday night the Ligue 1 side will progress to the knockout stages at the expense of Spurs.

Marseille’s Alexis Sanchez: ‘Beating Tottenham every time was a great joy’

Stellini on how Conte will be involved

19:24 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte is banned from the touchline for tonight’s game so assistant coach Cristian Stellini will take charge of Tottenham. The 48-year-old explained how Conte would remain involved despite his touchline ban saying:

“He will work with us until we arrive here and then we have to stop the communication.

“We are not allowed to speak with Antonio at half-time. He will stay on the coach with the players [before arriving at the stadium], normally we use a different coach and then we will divide our way. We will go in the dressing room and Antonio will go in another seat. Then 15 minutes after the game we are able to speak again.

“It changes a lot, the presence of a coach like Conte is indispensable, especially for a tough match like this.”

A long time to wait

19:18 , Michael Jones

Marseille’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the 2010/11 group stage was their most recent success against English opposition in European competition.

Will they earn another victory tonight?

Will Guendouzi come back to haunt Tottenham?

19:12 , Michael Jones

Matteo Guendouzi played 82 times for Arsenal, including five games against Spurs but he won just once and lost twice in that run. Since then he’s made himself an integral part of Marseille’s team and a strong performance from him this evening could cause Tottenham some problems.

Tottenham arrive at Stade Velodrome

19:06 , Michael Jones

Spurs are in the building. They’ll be heading out soon for the warm-ups ahead of kick off at 8pm.

The lads are here 👋

Tottenham face crunch night in Marseille with Champions League progress on the line

19:00 , Michael Jones

Once again, it took too long for Tottenham to play like Antonio Conte wanted them to, only this time it was not too late. On one hand, Tottenham’s brilliant comeback from two goals down at Bournemouth was the perfect boost ahead of what is their biggest game of the season so far at Olympique Marseille tonight, but on the other an unwanted recent record is adding further trepidation to a fixture where Spurs simply cannot afford to slip up in. Lose in France and they will be out of the Champions League.

It’s as simple as that but at least Tottenham know the stakes ahead of a match of this magnitude, while they will be only too aware of their run of slow starts. Conte’s side have since conceded the opening goal in their last four games, and have trailed at half-time in their last three. Defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle were coming and although Spurs finished strongly against Sporting and Bournemouth, they have made life hard for themselves too often of late. While a winner came at Bournemouth, another was controversially ruled out against Sporting.

It leaves Tottenham needing a win or draw in Marseille tonight to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, a task they will have do without Conte following his red card and subsequent suspension for protesting Harry Kane’s disallowed goal. “It changes a lot,” Conte’s assistant, Cristian Stellini, admitted when speaking at the Stade Velodrome on the eve of the clash. “The presence of a coach like Conte, both before the game and the week leading up to it and during the match, is just indispensable – especially a tough match like this where it’s going to be intense until the final whistle.”

Tottenham face crunch night in Marseille with Champions League progress on the line

Marseille vs Tottenham team changes

18:54 , Michael Jones

Igor Tudor makes one change to the Marseille side that lined-up against Eintracht Frankfurt last time out in the Europa League. Eric Bailly comes in to replace Samuel Gigot in the defensive line.

Meanwhile, there are two changes to the Tottenham starting XI from the team that lost to PSV Eindhoven last week. Clement Lenglet replaces Cristian Romero in defence with Ryan Sessegnon given the nod to start ahead of Matt Doherty.

Marseille vs Tottenham line-ups

18:49 , Michael Jones

Marseille XI: Pau Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Bailly; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Nuno Tavares; Guendouzi, Harit; Alexis Sanchez

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Perisic, Lenglet, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon; Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Moura, Kane, Son

Spurs vs French teams

18:47 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have played away from home against French sides on six previous occasions in European competition but have failed to win any of those matches.

They’ve drawn four and lost two.

Ready to go

18:41 , Michael Jones

One point is enough for Tottenham to qualify for the next stage of the competition but to win the group they’ll need to take all three.

The team news will be out soon, can Spurs get the job done in France tonight?

Sanchez confident ahead of kick off

18:36 , Michael Jones

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker, Alexis Sánchez, says he is confident that Marseille can get a positive result against Tottenham tonight and believes that there isn’t much difference between any of the teams in Group D.

The Marseille forward said: "We’re still alive, we’re playing well, even if the results don’t always materialise. I’m confident, you’ve seen the games, there’s really nothing between the teams in the group."

Tonight’s venue

18:30 , Michael Jones

The stage is set at the Stade Velodrome. Kick off for this one is at 8pm and there can be only one winner. Who will reach the Champions League knockout rounds?

Marseille or Tottenham?

‘It changes a lot’: Tottenham gearing up for key Marseille clash without Antonio Conte

18:24 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte will experience a “totally different world” as he serves his touchline ban for Tottenham’s Champions League decider against Marseille, according to his assistant Cristian Stellini.

Head coach Conte is confined to the stands at the Stade Velodrome after his red card against Sporting Lisbon last week in the wake of the VAR’s decision to controversially rule out what would have been a last-gasp winner from Harry Kane.

The Italian will sit next to his brother Gianluca and relay messages to the bench during the game, but is not allowed in the dressing room and cannot speak to his players until 15 minutes after full-time.

‘It changes a lot’: Tottenham gearing up for Marseille clash without Antonio Conte

‘It’s the game of the year’ says Tudor

18:18 , Michael Jones

Marseille’s coach Igor Tudor says that tonight’s clash with Tottenham, which will decide which of these two teams reaches the knockout rounds, is the ‘game of the year’ for the French side.

Tudor added that desire alone won’t be enough to defeat the Premier League club and that his team will need to be almost perfect in order to have a chance of winning.

“You don’t win with desire alone.” he said, “You have to play the perfect game, in attack and in defence.

“It’s the game of the year and a great opportunity when compared to the club’s previous Champions League campaigns.

“We can go through by winning at home in front of our fans, what more do you want?”

Spurs prepared to ‘deal with’ Conte’s touchline ban

18:12 , Michael Jones

Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg says that Antonio Conte will be a big miss from the sidelines due to his toucline ban but explained that Tottenham are prepared to deal with that fact.

"No-one can fill his void, but we’ll be together and we have to get through this together," said Hojbjerg, "It’s not a difficult situation, it’s a different situation."

"We have to be successful together. The fact is he won’t be there so we have to deal with that, the staff are well prepared.

"He is a very good coach and a massive part of the team but thankfully he has very good staff and players who are aware of what they expect of them. The number one key ambition is to go to the knockout phase."

Victory will boost Tottenham’s confidence says Stellini

18:05 , Michael Jones

Cristian Stellini, assistant coach to Spurs boss Antonio Conte, took over the media duties this week due to Conte’s sideline ban and he explained how winning this crucial Champions League tie would build confidence in Tottenham’s squad.

“We do our jobs to arrive to live moments like this, games like this. It’s massive, it’s important to play this game and to win this type of game.” said Stellini,

“It’s a confidence boost if we win this type of game and, for us, very important to do our best. If we perform, if we’re focused, calm and organised, compact, we have the possibility to win.

“It’s not the game just for the mind, you need the legs, the mind, the heart, power, everything, and without Antonio on the touchline, everyone has to give something more.”

Champions League permutations: What’s at stake in final week of group stage?

17:59 , Michael Jones

Matchday six of the Uefa Champions League is upon us – the most stressful midweek of the season for some clubs, and potentially the most lucrative too.

This time around there are plenty of sides who are already sitting pretty and assured of their spot in the competition once the knockout stage begins in the new year, but others still have a bit of work to do, have top spot to fight for, or a Europa League berth to attain – and Group D remains totally up for grabs.

From the Premier League teams involved, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are certain to be involved in the last 16, while Tottenham Hotspur have a big night ahead. Scottish Premiership sides Celtic and Rangers are both out, but the latter retain the slimmest possible chance of continuing their European campaign.

Champions League permutations: What’s at stake in final week of group stage?

Marseille vs Tottenham early team news and predicted line-ups

17:55 , Michael Jones

Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Cristian Romero are out for Tottenham, but Eric Dier, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic should return to the startling line-up. Lucas Moura is pushing for a start after his contribution against Bournemouth.

Former Arsenal players Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi, Nuno Tavares and Saed Kolasinac may all play against Tottenham, while Dimiti Payet and Eric Bailly should also start for Marseille.

Predicted line-ups

Marseille: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Payet; Sanchez

Tottenham:Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Lucas, Kane, Son

Marseille vs Tottenham

17:36 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Tottenham’s final Champions League group game.

Spurs have travelled to France to take on Marseille in a winner-takes-all contest that could determine which competition Antonio Conte’s men are playing in after the World Cup.

Tottenham come into the match sitting top of Group D but there are only two points separating them from their opponents tonight, Marseilla, who are fourth. A victory for either of these two means would guarantee them a place in the knockout rounds and in Tottenham’s case they would also win this incredibly tight group.

Defeat is likely to be disastrous for Spurs as one of either Eintracht Frankfurt or Sporting CP should also go through - they play each other tonight to determine who - but the worst case scenario for Conte’s men is a third place finish and a spot in the Europa League.

The manager will not be on the sidelines tonight after being sent off for dissent in Tottenham’s previous match due to complaining about VAR ruling out Harry Kane’s stoppage time goal. It would have been enough to see Spurs beat Sporting and clinch the group but after a lengthy look from the video referee the goal didn’t stand.

Can Tottenham finish off their group stage campaign with a win?