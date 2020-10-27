Marseille vs Man City prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, start time, Champions League h2h results

Manchester City will be looking to continue their excellent start to their Champions League campaign when they visit Marseille tonight.

Man City got their group stage underway in perfect fashion at they beat FC Porto 3-1 at home last week, and now take on their first away assignment.

The Champions League remains City's final frontier following last season's shock quarter-final exit against Lyon, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping for better here as they meet French opposition once more.

The Ligue 1 side have made a solid start to the domestic season, currently sitting fourth after eight games, but were beaten in their European opener by Olympiacos last week.

Date, time and venue

Marseille vs Man City is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off today (Tuesday, October 27, 2020).

The match will be behind closed doors at the Stade Velodrome with no fans due to be present due to government guidelines regarding coronavirus.

How to watch

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Team news

Sergio Aguero's absence due to a knee injury leaves City without an established centre forward as he joins fellow striker Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines.

To compound matters, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy and Nathan Ake also miss the behind-closed-doors encounter at the Stade Velodrome, although Aymeric Laporte has travelled and Kevin De Bruyne is back in contention to start.

Prediction: Marseille 1-2 Man City

City's lack of striking options means this could be a grind for Pep Guardiola's men against a Marseille side with a fairly solid defensive record, having conceded only eight times in as many league games this season.

However, the English side should have just too much quality.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two sides have never met before in any official Uefa competition.

Betting odds and tips

Marseille to win: 15/2

Man City to win: 9/2

Draw: 2/5

Over 2.5 goals: 8/15

