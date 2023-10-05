Is Marseille vs Brighton on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Europa League

(Getty Images)

Brighton go in search of a famous European win as they travel to French giants Marseille in the Europa League.

The Seagulls were beaten 3-2 by AEK Athens in their opening match of Group B, in what was also the club’s first-ever European fixture.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side are also looking to respond to a horror 6-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday as they head to the famous Stade Velodrome.

Marseille, who drew 3-3 with Ajax in what is a heavyweight group, currently sit 12th in Ligue 1 after an underwhelming start to the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is Marseille vs Brighton?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Thursday 5 October at the Stade Velodrome.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5:00pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

What is the team news?

Brighton lost Pervis Estupinan to injury on Saturday and could be out for a “long time”, according to De Zerbi. Pascal Gross, James Milner and Adam Lallana are all doubts.

Marseille are hopeful Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr recover from illness in time to join former Arsenal and Chelsea strike Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.

Prediction

Marseille 2-1 Brighton