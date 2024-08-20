Marseille lead Leeds United in race to sign Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe

Olympique de Marseille may have seen two bids rejected by Norwich City for Jonathan Rowe (21), however, they still lead in the race to sign the English winger, according to a report from L’Équipe.

Rowe has emerged as a key target for Marseille, who despite investing heavily in forwards (Mason Greenwood and Elye Wahi) this summer, still want to add quality and depth in this sector of the pitch. However, in order to do so, there must first be sales and plenty of them. Players such as Samuel Gigot, Chancel Mbemba, and Jordan Veretout have been placed in the “loft” in order to force them out of the club. As of now, neither of the aforementioned players has negotiated a departure from the Vélodrome.

With players such as Azzedine Ounahi and Amine Harit also on the market, Marseille are hoping to quickly raise funds in order to allow them to bid for Rowe. Les Phocéens face competition from a Serie A club, two Premier League sides, and Leeds United, however, L’Équipe understands that it is the French side who continue to lead the race, despite already seeing bids rejected by Norwich.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle