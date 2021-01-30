Marseille condemn ‘unacceptable attack’ on training ground by fans that ‘endangered lives’
Marseille have strongly condemned fans that stormed the club’s training ground on Saturday, describing it as an “unacceptable attack on the club” that “endangered lives" and caused “several hundred thousand euros” worth of damage.
Marseille’s home Ligue 1 fixture against Rennes on Saturday night was postponed just three hours before kick-off after hundreds of angry supporters broke into their Robert-Louis Dreyfus Centre to protest against the club’s ownership.
TV pictures showed fans throwing flares and lighting firecrackers as they stormed the premises, with local police saying that 300 people had “violently attacked” officers on site.
More police were sent to end the trouble, with 25 arrests made.
"Olympique de Marseille strongly condemns the unacceptable attack on the club this afternoon inside the Robert-Louis Dreyfus training centre," Marseille said in an official statement released via their club website on Saturday night.
"A few hundred individuals from Ultras supporters groups broke into the site of the Commanderie's training centre, including the professional group's building, by force, and with violence.
"Despite the intervention of the police, an unjustifiable outbreak of violence endangered the lives of those present on the site (players, staff, law enforcement, security guards, employees). Thefts were perpetrated and vehicles were damaged. Five trees were burnt with the sole intention of destruction. Damage inside the buildings amounted to several hundred thousand euros.
“These irresponsible and unacceptable actions must be condemned with the utmost severity. Olympique de Marseille has all the evidence. They were immediately passed on to the investigators. Complaints will be filed in the next few hours to assert the club's rights against this barbarity.”
Marseille’s statement also included severe condemnation from club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud, who said: "Three hundred employees are tonight in a state of shock for having lived live or discovered the images of an unspeakable attack against the OM Institution.
"What happened this afternoon calls for the utmost severity for these troublemakers who claim to be supporters but destroy facilities and threaten employees and players".
Long-serving Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda - formerly of Crystal Palace - added: "I've been a player at Olympique de Marseille for 13 years. I know everything about this club, I know the love and frustration it can arouse.
"But today's events sadden me and are unacceptable. We are football players and a sports crisis can in no way justify such a wave of violence. This is a time for appeasement."
Marseille currently sit seventh in Ligue 1 and 14 points adrift of leaders Lyon after a run of three straight defeats.
Under-pressure manager Andre Villas-Boas has already suggested that he will leave the club when his contract expires this summer.
