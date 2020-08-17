Marsan Bitcoin Exchange - Everything You Need to Know

This year, digital assets are putting in a strong performance. Marsan Bitcoin Exchange makes buying BTC secure and straightforward.

In 2017, cryptocurrencies helped traders and investors alike book record profits as Bitcoin led the market to untold heights. Since then, the cryptocurrency market has vastly matured, with digital assets gaining ground in terms of development.

To complement the strength of Bitcoin's fundamentals and increase adoption, digital asset exchanges need to be fast, simple, and highly secure. Marsan Exchange is leading the new school of digital asset exchanges by offering investors an instant, reliable, and safe way to buy Bitcoin.

While other cryptocurrency exchanges require you to create an account and provide detailed personal information, Marsan Exchange does not. Instead, buying and selling Bitcoin at Marsan Exchange is far simpler — just reach for your phone, open WhatsApp, and trade BTC directly with one of Marsan Exchange's 24/7 support agents.

Marsan Exchange is the only exchange based in Québec, Canada, that enables instant Bitcoin trading that is both 100% anonymous and direct — just as Satoshi Nakomoto intended.

Now, after years of sideways action, Bitcoin prices are on the rise. So, should you buy Bitcoin? Here's a quick explanation of Bitcoin to help you decide.

A Quick Bitcoin Explanation

Back in 2008, the world was on the brink of a large recession — a recession so enormous, in fact, that historians now refer to it as The Great Recession.

Caused by banking industry malpractices, the recession led an anonymous developer named Satoshi Nakamoto to create Bitcoin — a decentralized currency — to give people power over their finances.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency that is kept honest, truthful, and secure by a globally distributed network of validators. These validators, called miners, are rewarded for checking Bitcoin network transactions for honesty, then adding them to the Bitcoin ledger.

Before a group of transactions, known as a block, can be added to the Bitcoin blockchain, a majority consensus of 51% or higher must be reached by the miners. Once an agreement occurs, the block of transactions is added to the blockchain, thus confirming the transactions and making them a permanent part of the network's history.

While it's essential to know these things about Bitcoin, they happen in the background of a transaction. When you send BTC from your wallet to elsewhere, the experience is streamlined and simplified, taking only minutes for the transaction to finalize.

Why should you own Bitcoin today? Apart from Bitcoin being the most widely recognized form of global digital currency, it also has striking similarities to gold.

Like gold, Bitcoin has a finite supply of 21 million Bitcoin. Today, just under 18.5 million BTC are in circulation, putting plenty of upward price pressure on the remaining supply.

However, unlike gold, Bitcoin is digital, meaning you can transport and transact it anytime, anywhere, and directly on Marsan Exchange.

About Marsan Bitcoin Exchange

Antoine Marsan, the 21-year old entrepreneurial founder of Marsan Exchange, is bringing Bitcoin trading back to the source.

Centralized exchanges over-complicated buying and selling Bitcoin. In contrast, Marsan Exchange uses peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading to enable a secure, fast, and reliable Bitcoin buying experience.