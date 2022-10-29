Marsai Martin Slays Autumn’s Ginger-Spiced Hair Trend

Marsai Martin is the latest celebrity to jump on the ginger orange-spiced hair color trend — and we're obsessed.

The actress debuted the most delicious holiday gingerbread cookie take on the trend, instantly making us ready to book a salon appointment with our colorist. Martin sported the new hairstyle and color for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. Celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand sculpted the orange-hued tresses into an editorial braided updo,with spiked tails, telling the story of an African princess, totally befitting for the occasion.

Since becoming a young woman, the icon in the making has been serving lewk after lewk, and we're sure she's just getting started. The specific shade of ginger on Martin fares well on all brown hues with hints of red in their undertones. We've included more of the look below for you to take a closer look.