Mars Wrigley Recalls Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, More Nationwide Due to Presence of Metal Shards

Mars Wrigley is voluntarily recalling several of its most popular candies due to the possible presence of thin metal strands embedded in the treats or loose in the packaging. The recalled candies include certain varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies. The candies were distributed to retailers across the country, and were also distributed in Canada and Mexico.

According to an announcement from the United States Food & Drug Administration, consumers alerted the agency to this issue after spotting metal shards in some products, though there have been no reported illnesses to date.

A list of the recalled candies, which were manufactured by a third party, can be found below. Consumers can find the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back of the package. The first three digits in this code are included below.

Starburst Gummies Original Share Size 3.5 oz

Item Number: 10188298

UPC: 10022000253092

Manufacturing Code: 136, 139, 140

Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz

Item Number: 10195414, 10220867

UPC: 10022000253818, 00022000284648

Manufacturing Code: NA

Starburst Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5 oz

Item Number: 10188301

UPC: 10022000253122

Manufacturing Code: 134,135, 137-142

Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8 oz

Item Number: 10195413, 10220796, 10195750

UPC: 10022000253801, 00022000284617, 10022000259384

Manufacturing Code: 134,135, 137-142



Starburst Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8 oz

Item Number: 10220865

UPC: 00022000284624

Manufacturing Code: 135, 138, 139

Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22 oz

Item Number: 10222236, 10136761, 10222238

UPC: 10022000285277, 10019000083422, 10022000285291

Manufacturing Code: 136, 139

Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz

Item Number: 10081699, 10195012

UPC: 10019000083446, 10022000244502

Manufacturing Code: 136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 - 152

Life Savers Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180 g

Item Number: 10195000, 10195014,10095001

UPC: 10022000242058, 10022000244533, 00019000170491

Manufacturing Code: 132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201

Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93 oz

Item Number: 10224068, 10228324, 10229828

UPC: 10022000285956, 00022000286727,10022000287363

Manufacturing Code: 139-218

Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12 oz

Item Number: 10229823, 10230187

UPC: 10022000287325, 00022000287434

Manufacturing Code: 139-218

Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93 oz

Item Number: 10224070, 10228325, 10229830

UPC: 10022000285970, 00022000286734, 10022000287387

Manufacturing Code: 138-218

Skittles Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12 oz

Item Number: 10229825, 10230290

UPC: 10022000287349, 00022000287441

Manufacturing Code: 138-218

Skittles Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz

Item Number: 10240169, 10242246, 10240168

UPC: 10022000289749, 00022000291073, 00022000289735

Manufacturing Code: 204 - 218

Mars Wrigley is currently working with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who have any of these products in their possession should not eat them and dispose of them immediately. Customers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564.