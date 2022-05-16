Mars Wrigley Recalls Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, More Nationwide Due to Presence of Metal Shards
twomeows/Getty Images
Mars Wrigley is voluntarily recalling several of its most popular candies due to the possible presence of thin metal strands embedded in the treats or loose in the packaging. The recalled candies include certain varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies. The candies were distributed to retailers across the country, and were also distributed in Canada and Mexico.
According to an announcement from the United States Food & Drug Administration, consumers alerted the agency to this issue after spotting metal shards in some products, though there have been no reported illnesses to date.
A list of the recalled candies, which were manufactured by a third party, can be found below. Consumers can find the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back of the package. The first three digits in this code are included below.
Starburst Gummies Original Share Size 3.5 oz
Item Number: 10188298
UPC: 10022000253092
Manufacturing Code: 136, 139, 140
Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz
Item Number: 10195414, 10220867
UPC: 10022000253818, 00022000284648
Manufacturing Code: NA
Starburst Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5 oz
Item Number: 10188301
UPC: 10022000253122
Manufacturing Code: 134,135, 137-142
Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8 oz
Item Number: 10195413, 10220796, 10195750
UPC: 10022000253801, 00022000284617, 10022000259384
Manufacturing Code: 134,135, 137-142
Starburst Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8 oz
Item Number: 10220865
UPC: 00022000284624
Manufacturing Code: 135, 138, 139
Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22 oz
Item Number: 10222236, 10136761, 10222238
UPC: 10022000285277, 10019000083422, 10022000285291
Manufacturing Code: 136, 139
Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz
Item Number: 10081699, 10195012
UPC: 10019000083446, 10022000244502
Manufacturing Code: 136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 - 152
Life Savers Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180 g
Item Number: 10195000, 10195014,10095001
UPC: 10022000242058, 10022000244533, 00019000170491
Manufacturing Code: 132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93 oz
Item Number: 10224068, 10228324, 10229828
UPC: 10022000285956, 00022000286727,10022000287363
Manufacturing Code: 139-218
Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12 oz
Item Number: 10229823, 10230187
UPC: 10022000287325, 00022000287434
Manufacturing Code: 139-218
Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93 oz
Item Number: 10224070, 10228325, 10229830
UPC: 10022000285970, 00022000286734, 10022000287387
Manufacturing Code: 138-218
Skittles Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12 oz
Item Number: 10229825, 10230290
UPC: 10022000287349, 00022000287441
Manufacturing Code: 138-218
Skittles Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz
Item Number: 10240169, 10242246, 10240168
UPC: 10022000289749, 00022000291073, 00022000289735
Manufacturing Code: 204 - 218
Mars Wrigley is currently working with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who have any of these products in their possession should not eat them and dispose of them immediately. Customers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564.